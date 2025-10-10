Chelsea plot €70m move for 21-year-old star from Serie A club in 2026 January transfer window: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bologna striker Santiago Castro. The Blues are keen on bolstering their attack and sent scouts to watch him in action.
According to a report in Calciomercato and Quotidiano Sportivo, Castro is rated at €70 million by Bologna, after having rejected a big offer from Al-Nassr in the summer. Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, but have been jumped in the queue by Chelsea.
Castro caught the eye of scouts after becoming the youngest player to score 10 goals in Serie A for Bologna. The scouts who went to see him in action against Pisa earlier this month were left disappointed as he was an unused sub.
The report adds that the Blues are looking to sign Castro in the January window, despite having agreed to sign Emanuel Emgha from sister-club RC Strasbourg. They announced the transfer soon after the summer window closed, with the Dutchman revealing his decision and saying:
"This is the best move for my career: I want to reach the highest level possible, play in the Champions League, the World Cup. I could have signed with clubs competing in the Champions League this summer, but the overall project at Strasbourg and Chelsea won me over."
"Now, I want to lead Racing in Europe. With this group, we've started something incredible and I wanted to see it through. I'll give everything for the club this season. I also spoke with the coach, and his opinion was important to me."
Chelsea signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro for the striker role in the summer, but have loaned out Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich, who have the option to sign him permanently next summer.
Chelsea in the middle of an injury crisis
Enzo Maresca is facing an injury crisis at Chelsea and was forced to use Tyrique as the striker, while Reece James and Jorrel Hato had to play as the center-backs last week.
The manager currently has Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, and Dario Essugo out with long-term injuries, while Reece James, Benoit Baniashile, Andrey Santos, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Cole Palmer are also out.
They tried to cancel Nicolas Jackson's loan to Bayern Munich just as he was landing in Germany for his medical, but the striker's agents managed to get a deal over the line. The Blues were forced to recall Marc Guiu from Sunderland, who made his first appearance in the 2-1 win over Liverpool last week.