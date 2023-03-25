Chelsea plot fresh move to sign 23-year-old defender also wanted by Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reignited their pursuit of Southampton star Mohammed Salisu, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Salisu, 23, has established himself as an important part of the Saints' squad since arriving from Real Valladolid for around £11 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has helped his current club avoid relegation for two straight Premier League seasons, helping them finish 15th on both occasions.

A left-footed powerful centre-back, the six-cap Ghana international has also shone on the biggest stage of late. He started all three of his national team's group-stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, even scoring once in a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea in the process.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are plotting a move to lure Salisu away from Southampton this summer after failing with an approach during the winter transfer window. The Saints are said to be open to offloading the towering defender for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Apart from the Blues, Manchester United, Leicester City and Aston Villa are also keen to add the Ghanaian ace to their ranks this summer.

Chelsea have been quite active in the transfer market with their search of a centre-back of late. They roped in Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly last summer and signed Benoit Badiashile in January.

Should Salisu opt to join Chelsea instead of Manchester United, he would provide competition to the aging Thiago Silva. However, with Levi Colwill set to return from his Brighton & Hove Albion loan spell, the competition for places in the centre-back position could be quite tough.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently looking for a quality defender as a squad option. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly could all choose to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Overall, Salisu has scored one goal in 80 matches for Southampton.

Manchester United keen to sign 26-year-old star ahead of Chelsea and Spurs: Reports

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United are set to face competition from Chelsea in their pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to sign the Barcelona academy graduate as their first-choice shot-stopper.

Onana, who has a contract until June 2027 at the San Siro Stadium, is said to be uninterested in securing an early exit. However, Inter have already identified their replacement in Empoli star Guglielmo Vicario.

Since arriving on a free switch from Ajax last summer, the 26-year-old star has registered 14 clean sheets in 28 matches for the Nerazzurri.

