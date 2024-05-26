Chelsea plot surprise £20m move for 21-year-old star from recently relegated Burnley - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. According to the Sun, the Blues view the 21-year-old as a long-term option between the sticks.

The report claims that they are willing to spend about £20 million to sign the England under-21 star. He made a move to the Clarets last summer from Manchester City for a fee of £19 million after his heroics in the U21 Euros for the Three Lions.

However, Trafford was dropped by manager Vincent Kompany towards the end of the season, with Arijanet Muric taking up his spot as Burnley suffered relegation from the Premier League. He conceded 62 goals in 28 appearances this season but Chelsea believe he has the talent to become a long-term option at the Premier League level. Newcastle United are also rumoured to be interested in the player.

The signing of the 21-year-old would fit with the Blues' recruitment policy under new owners Clearlake Capital. Last season, they signed Brighton and Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez for £25 million on a seven-year deal. The Spaniard was expected to take up the starting job with Kepa Arrizabalaga leaving for Real Madrid on loan. After a decent start to his career at Stamford Bridge, he was eventually replaced by youngster Djordje Petrovic who was signed from MLS side New England Revolution.

With Kepa set to return from his loan spell, Chelsea may have to offload a few keepers before signing Trafford.

Chelsea star waiting to hear from club on response to request

Fernandez has expressed an interest in playing in the Olympics.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is waiting for the club to allow him to feature for Argentina in the Olympic games. The 23-year-old is keen on playing for La Albiceleste in the upcoming event in Paris scheduled for July and August.

According to ESPN Argentina, he said:

“I want to be in the Olympic Games. I spoke with [Javier] Mascherano and I told him that I want to go… let’s see with Chelsea if they let me go.”

However, the Blues may not be willing to accept the request. The star midfielder missed the last month of action. Reports claimed he played most of the campaign through a hernia injury, eventually having surgery in April to fix the issue.

He is expected to make a quick recovery and should join Argentina for the Copa America in June, having been named in Lionel Scaloni's squad. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will allow him to play in the Olympics however, with the season set to kick off just a week after the final.