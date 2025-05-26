Chelsea plot surprise move for Barcelona star who is being forced out - Reports

Chelsea have made a shock move by plotting a bid for Barcelona star Ansu Fati, as revealed by journalist Helena Condis (via BarcaTimes on X). AS Monaco are also believed to be in advanced negotiations to capture the 22-year-old, who is expected to depart the Catalan giants this summer.

The Spanish forward has found it difficult to gain a spot in the team under manager Hansi Flick at Barca, with only three starts since the beginning of the campaign. Fati's limited minutes on the pitch, combined with his hefty salary of over €14 million gross, have seen Barca plan to sell him to relieve pressure.

Monaco have been reported to be in negotiations with a 2026 option-to-buy in their loan offer, a transfer that appears beneficial to both clubs (via MotorcycleSports). Fati is said to be willing to make the switch, an opportunity which will allow him to feature in the Champions League next season.

Now, Chelsea's interest has added a curveball to the entire situation. The Premier League club's bid could give Fati an opportunity to re-launch his career in England after a previous loan stint at Brighton & Hove Albion. His choice will greatly depend on the assurance of playing time on a regular basis and the opportunity to regain his form at the top level.

Barcelona will make a final decision in the weeks ahead, with Fati's exit potentially freeing up the legendary number 10 shirt for young talent Lamine Yamal.

Ethan Nwaneri linked to Chelsea, Barcelona, other clubs

Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal future remains in limbo after the 18-year-old's refusal to agree on an extension of his existing contract. Now, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona are reportedly waiting in the wings (via The Hard Tackle).

He has had an exciting season where he scored nine goals from 37 matches across all tournaments. However, Nwaneri and his agents are said to be concerned about his near future at the Emirates, especially with the Gunners' plans to sign more forwards in the off-season.

Arsenal had been counting on Nwaneri's long-term future based on his stunning displays. However, he has not had enough playing time in recent seasons, with just one start in their last six Premier League games. This shortage of playing time and the ambitions of the club in the transfer market have raised a question mark.

Nwaneri's current deal, which he signed in 2023, runs out next summer, and naturally, he is one of the European club's top targets. Arsenal still think that they can retain Nwaneri, and all their efforts will be directed to securing a new contract. However, Chelsea, Barcelona, and other interested clubs will continue to monitor his situation in London.

