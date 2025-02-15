Chelsea plotting €90m move for Premier League star linked with January move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Chelsea are set to battle Al-Nassr as they look to sign Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton & Hove Albion. Mitoma could be a decent replacement for Mykhailo Mudryk, who is currently suspended for an alleged doping case.

The Japanese forward has proven to be a formidable winger in the Premier League in recent years. Best known for his trickery and ability to advance with the ball in attack, Mitoma is a productive left-winger.

His brilliance hasn't gone unnoticed and Chelsea are looking to sign him. In the recently concluded January transfer window, Brighton reportedly turned down Al-Nassr’s €90 million offer for Mitoma.

Meanwhile, in 28 appearances for Brighton this season, Mitoma has scored seven goals and provided three assists. Given his ability to score and to create chances, the Japanese international could enhance Chelsea's attacking proficiency if signed.

Mitoma scored an outstanding goal as Brighton secured a 3-0 win over the Blues in the Premier League on Friday (February 14). Thus, his familiarity with the pattern in the league could be advantageous to the Blues as he could immediately hit the ground running if signed.

However, Mitoma is contracted at Brighton till June 2027 and his transfer fee could be in the region of €90 million, as per Fichajes.net.

"I always feel pressure" - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca on defeat to Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Blues’ manager Enzo Maresca has claimed that he always feels pressured. This comes after his team were defeated 3-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Friday (February 14).

Brighton also secured a 2-1 win over the Blues in the FA Cup on February 8. Thus, the Blues have registered back-to-back defeats against the Seagulls this season.

Maresca shared his thoughts about the loss in the press conference after the game. He said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle):

"I always feel pressure… but we can say tonight was the worst performance since I arrived. It's not the best moment, but we are still fourth and still in the race to finish well."

Meanwhile, the Blues are ranked fourth in the Premier League standings, having registered 43 points from 25 games. They will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday (February 22).

