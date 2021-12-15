Chelsea plotting loan deal with £21.3 million option to buy for Premier League defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to bring in Everton full-back Lucas Digne on a loan deal in the winter transfer window with an option to buy.

Reports from Todo Fichajes (via Caught Offside) have suggested that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Digne. The report also states that the Toffees left-back was recently involved in a training ground spat with boss Rafa Benitez.

Benitez downplayed the incident which saw Digne fail to make it to the Everton squad for their 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Spanish tactician hinted that his left-back could return for their trip to Crystal Palace. However, Digne missed that game as well as Everton lost 3-1.

The 28-year-old will also miss the Merseyside outfit's upcoming league encounter with Chelsea on Thursday (December 16). Benitez revealed in the pre-match press conference that Digne was initially set to start the game but ruled himself out due to illness.

"Yesterday we did a training session and he was in the 11 starters. Today he said he was ill and he's not available for tomorrow [to face Everton boss Rafa Benitez on Lucas Digne:"Yesterday we did a training session and he was in the 11 starters. Today he said he was ill and he's not available for tomorrow [to face #Chelsea ]." Everton boss Rafa Benitez on Lucas Digne:"Yesterday we did a training session and he was in the 11 starters. Today he said he was ill and he's not available for tomorrow [to face #Chelsea]."

The update coincides well with rumors of Chelsea being interested in signing the Frenchman on a loan deal in January. Based on his performances, Digne could then join the Blues on a permanent transfer for a fee of around £21.3 million.

While Everton will likely be unhappy about letting one of their stars leave, Digne could be enticed by a move to a premier European heavyweight like Chelsea. The former Barcelona left-back could become a regular in the squad in the short term due to Ben Chilwell's injury.

Even when Chilwell eventually returns to full fitness, Digne will provide better competition for the Englishman than Chelsea's current alternative Marcos Alonso. Alonso was viewed as a good fit for Tuchel's system, but the Spaniard has flattered to deceive under the German tactician.

Chelsea target Lucas Digne has been fantastic for Everton

Everton's transfer business in recent years has been underwhelming. However, they have made some decent buys and Lucas Digne is comfortably among the first names on that list.

Since signing from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, Digne has made 127 appearances for the Toffees. He has scored six goals and dished out 20 assists in those games, putting in numerous memorable performances from left-back.

Won 2 tackles

Won 7 duels

Won 4/4 headers

Completed 7/7 clearances

Made a vital interception

Executed 2 key passes

Executed 1 SGA (second assist)

Won 2 corners



Scored a wonder goal. Lucas Digne against Manchester United,Won 2 tacklesWon 7 duelsWon 4/4 headersCompleted 7/7 clearancesMade a vital interceptionExecuted 2 key passesExecuted 1 SGA (second assist)Won 2 cornersScored a wonder goal. https://t.co/lIJe0NrA2V

Digne also has 43 caps for the French national team, an impressive tally given the plethora of options Les Bleus have at their disposal.

With plenty of Premier League experience and a penchant for attacking opposition defenders, the 28-year-old would certainly be an excellent addition for Chelsea.

