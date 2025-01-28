Chelsea plotting move for in-demand Premier League star with £80m price tag: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for in-demand Premier League star Jhon Duran, as per Talk Sport (via Vince on X). Duran, who plays for Aston Villa, has been one of the most remarkable performers in the league this season and as a result, Villa want at least £80m to part ways with their striker.

Chelsea are keen on bolstering their ranks after the recent lacklustre showings of Nicolas Jackson. Duran, who has found the back of the net on 12 occasions across all competitions this term, has mostly played second fiddle to Villa's first-choice striker Ollie Watkins.

The Midlands club have now suggested they will not stand in the way of anyone wishing to purchase Duran for the aforementioned price. Chelsea, aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League, want to bag Duran to improve their returns in the final third.

Christopher Nkunku is seemingly not a major part of manager Enzo Maresca's plans and Jackson's relative lack of consistency has worn thin on the Italian coach's patience. The Senegalese centre-forward has scored nine goals in 23 matches across all competitions.

Jhon Duran can become a regular starter at Chelsea

Chelsea have a lot of attacking options on the wings, but very few players to take up the responsibility of the sole striker. If Duran arrives at Chelsea, he will have to bear the load of scoring most of their goals alongside Palmer, who has already found the back of the net on 25 occasions this season.

Personally, if he is offered the chance to play as the sole striker, Duran will grab it with both hands. With Watkins managing the centre-forward's role at Villa, the Colombian does not have the possibility of being a regular starter for Unai Emery's side in the near future.

With youngster Marc Guiu thought to be far too inexperienced to be a regular starter in the Premier League, Chelsea's eyes have turned towards Duran, who has impressed whenever he has played this season. In the Premier League, Duran has started just four matches for Villa but already bagged seven goals.

