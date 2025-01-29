Chelsea plotting to raid Premier League club for 2 stars before Deadline Day: Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion before deadline day, 31 January, of the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Simon Phillips (via Caught Offside). However, the reports state that Brighton are not interested in letting the duo go at all.

Both Rutter and Baleba have been crucial players for Brighton this season, with the former scoring six goals in 25 matches and also bagging three assists. Defensive midfielder Baleba, meanwhile, has played 23 matches across all competitions and even scored on three occasions.

The Blues, who signed two prominent Brighton stars in recent times - Moises Caicedo and Roberto Sanchez - are interested in doing so yet again. However, with Brighton's refusal to do business, Chelsea may have to look elsewhere and try their luck with some other player before the deadline closes on 31 January.

Chelsea are currently placed sixth in the Premier League

Although Chelsea brought the likes of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto on board in the summer transfer window, they are yet to see tangible results. At the moment, the Blues are placed sixth in the Premier League table with 40 points to their name. They will at least hope to cement a UEFA Champions League berth for next season.

Manager Enzo Maresca brought in quite a few changes at the club when he was appointed ahead of the season, but things do not seem to be going his way. Maresca will hope that they stay in contention of a top-four berth and get closer to challenging Liverpool for the title by the end of the season.

The misfiring Nicolas Jackson, with just nine goals this season, as well as Maresca's lack of faith in Christopher Nkunku, has pushed Chelsea to look towards Rutter. Baleba, however, shall serve little purpose in the Blues' dressing room even if he were to arrive, as he will be overshadowed by the likes of Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez.

Although Lavia is injured at the moment, he will be expected to return in February; the London club cannot commit themselves to as big a purchase as Baleba only for the short term. With Brighton's refusal, Chelsea will have to raid some other club for reinforcements before the deadline closes. They will next be seen in action in the Premier League against West Ham United at home on Monday, February 3.

