Chelsea plotting surprise January moves for Real Madrid and Liverpool legends: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing surprise loan moves for Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema and former Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino in January.

The Blues are evidently short of options in attack, especially due to Christopher Nkunku's injury issues and Nicolas Jackson's absence due to AFCON. Armando Broja has also failed to rise up to the occasion, scoring just twice in 17 games across competitions this season.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues are eyeing January loan moves for Benzema and Firmino less than six months after their respective moves to the Saudi Pro League. The French superstar spent 14 seasons at Real Madrid, scoring 354 goals in 648 games and winning 25 trophies before joining Al-Ittihad on a potential €100 million+, three-year-long contract.

Benzema, 36, has enjoyed success in the Middle East, scoring 12 times and laying out five assists in 20 games across competitions. This is in stark contrast to Firmino's record at Al-Ahli, where he hasn't scored in 18 games after his opening-day hat-trick in the 3-1 league win over Al-Hazem.

The 32-year-old Brazilian forward enjoyed eight seasons at Liverpool, where he won every major trophy once before signing a three-year deal with the Saudi club last summer. He registered 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 games for the Reds.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

Mauricio Pochettino comments on Thiago Silva's situation at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Chelsea aren't in conversation with Thiago Silva regarding a potential contract extension.

The Brazilian superstar joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since then, he has penned one-year extensions to stay at Stamford Bridge and is a regular feature in their starting XI.

The 39-year-old has barely shown any signs of slowing down and has featured in 23 games across competitions this term, helping them keep six clean sheets. His current deal runs out at the end of the season, after which he will become a free agent.

Asked about Silva's contract situation, Pochettino told reporters (h/t Football.London):

"At the moment, we are talking with players. I don't believe the club is talking. In my opinion, it's a moment now to work together to try and perform and get the results we want. That will be between the player and the club to decide what is the best for both sides and the future. At the moment, I don't believe [so]."

Overall, the Brazilian legend has made 140 appearances for Chelsea, winning three European trophies.