Chelsea in pole position to sign Barcelona star in January - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this month. The Frenchman was issued an ultimatum by the Catalan giants earlier this month to either sign an extension or leave the club.

According to Cadena SER, although Dembele prefers to stay at Barcelona, he is not opposed to leaving the club this month. The report also states that if the Frenchman does not resolve his situation this month, the club is prepared to not play him for the rest of the season.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are now poised to swoop for the winger as Thomas Tuchel hopes to reunite with Dembele at the club. The Blues boss managed the Frenchman for one season at Borussia Dortmund before both of them departed the German side.

Juventus, Manchester United and Newcastle are all reportedly interested in signing the winger, however, Chelsea seem to have taken a huge lead in the race for Dembele.

The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract and Barcelona are not willing to let him leave as a free agent at the end of the season. The Catalan giants have already prepared for his departure by signing Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The Blaugrana are also reportedly closing in on signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, who is a La Masia graduate.

Dembele leaving Barcelona for Chelsea would benefit all the parties involved

Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries throughout his stint at Barcelona. The Frenchman has only made 130 appearances for the club across all competitions since joining in 2017.

The winger has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and loss of form. Dembele has only made eight appearances across all competitions so far this season. The Catalan club would be wise to cut their losses and allow the Frenchman to join Chelsea if he decides not to extend his contract.

Selling Dembele would massively help the club's financial situation, while also helping revive the Frenchman's career. The winger seems to need a change of scenery and the Blues could provide him with exactly that.

