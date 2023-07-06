Chelsea ponder triggering release clause of World Cup winner highly rated by Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly enquiring about Paul Dybala's situation at AS Roma ahead of the new season.

The Argentine star signed for I Giallorossi last summer from Juventus on a free transfer. He went on to have a superb individual season, registering 18 goals and eight assists in 38 games across competitions for his new team.

However, a move away from the Stadio Olimpico could now be on the cards. According to journalist Jacopo Aliprandi (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk), Chelsea are considering triggering his £10 million release clause.

Dybala, 29, still has two years left on his contract at AS Roma. He is a highly versatile player who can play anywhere across the frontline as well as behind the striker.

Moreover, the former Juventus star is apparently admired by his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, who took over as Chelsea boss last month. He will, however, have to carve out a place for the Roma forward in his first-team set-up.

'Poch' currently has Noni Madueke, Armando Broja, Nicolas Jackson, Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, and Christopher Nkunku (25) in his ranks. Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, seem destined to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34) is also heavily linked with an exit (h/t GiveMeSport) while AC Milan are in hot pursuit of Christian Pulisic.

Mauricio Pochettino promises to restore lost glory at Chelsea

The Blues endured a horrible 2022-23 season where they finished without silverware and in 12th position in the Premier League.

Four different managers took charge of the club over the course of last season. The Blues stuck with Frank Lampard as the caretaker boss until the campaign ended before confirming Mauricio Pochettino's arrival on May 29.

Since the start of the 2004-05 campaign, the Blues have won the Premier League and FA Cup five times each among other domestic trophies. During that time, no English team has won more UEFA Champions League titles (2).

Speaking during his first interview as the Blues head coach, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager told the club's official website (h/t Mirror):

"It’s exciting for us and of course what we want is to give and bring the happiness again to this great football club by working hard and playing in the way fans can enjoy the football."

"The history of Chelsea is to win but it’s important also the way we bring those victories. It’s a culture of winning. The last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea has been the greatest team in England. That we know very well."

Since the 2003-04 season, the West London giants have never gone two consecutive campaigns without winning a trophy.

Poll : 0 votes