Chelsea prepare £17 million bid for potential Antonio Rudiger replacement - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified a replacement for Antonio Rudiger. The Blues are rumored to be interested in Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai.

Antonio Rudiger has been a crucial component of Chelsea's playing XI in recent times. The German was excellent in the 2020-21 season, helping Thomas Tuchel's side win the UEFA Champions League.

Rudiger made 34 appearances for Chelsea during the campaign, becoming one of Tuchel's most trusted men at the heart of defense.

However, a major sub-plot that has constantly made headlines has been the centre-back's contract situation. Rudiger's current deal with Chelsea expires next summer, making him eligible to contact other clubs starting in January.

Both the Blues backroom staff and the German have failed to agree terms for an extension, which could see Chelsea lose a valuable player on a Bosman move.

According to reports from CNN Turk (via Express), the English giants have already identified Attila Szalai as their replacement for Rudiger. Szalai currently plies his trade for Fenerbahce in the Turkish top-flight.

The 17-year-old could prove to be a good long-term replacement for Rudiger. However, Szalai's lack of experience will be a factor Chelsea will be wary of.

The Blues are reportedly looking to bring the Hungarian to Stamford Bridge in January. Chelsea could offer Fenerbahce a fee around £17 million to secure his services.

Szalai has made 18 appearances this season and has helped Fenerbahce keep five clean sheets. However, the Turkish side have struggled this season and find themselves seventh in the league and third in their UEFA Europa League group.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger looks set to depart Chelsea next summer on a free transfer. Due to this very nature of his availability, numerous clubs are rumored to be interested in securing Rudiger's services.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the biggest names to be linked to the German. The Blaugrana's defensive situation is well-known and Rudiger could prove to be an excellent solution for new boss Xavi Hernandez.

Due to Barcelona's woeful financial situation, they are likely to jump at the opportunity to sign a world-class defender like Rudiger on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid failed to replace Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane post their departures this summer. Los Blancos did bring in David Alaba, but could do with another centre-back in their squad.

Chelsea defender Rudiger could prove to be an excellent solution for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

