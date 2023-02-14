Chelsea prepared to cash in on Blues duo and fund move to sign Arsenal target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to fund a summer move for Arsenal target Declan Rice.

Rice, 24, has been a hot topic since the start of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign as he has been speculated to seal a permanent switch away from West Ham United. With him in the final 16 months of his deal, he has popped up on Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City's radar.

A tireless presence at the center of the park, the 39-cap England star was rumored to join the Gunners in the recently concluded winter transfer window. However, the holding midfielder's valuation of over £100 million has kept potential suitors at a safe distance for a while.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have earmarked Rice as a top target for the upcoming summer transfer window as the star is considered a leader. The West Ham United captain has strong family roots in London and is keen to pursue UEFA Champions League action in the future. As a result, Arsenal are currently leading the transfer race.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's side is prepared to listen to offers for Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek. Both midfielders have been linked with permanent moves away from the Blues since last summer.

Gallagher, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, was linked with Newcastle United, Everton, and Crystal Palace last month. The 23-year-old is likely to be shipped off to accommodate both Rice and record-signing Enzo Fernandez in midfield next campaign.

Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, is in the final 16 months of his contract and has dropped down in the pecking order under Potter of late. The 27-year-old, who has been with Chelsea since 2004, was speculated to join AC Milan and Leicester City at one point this season.

Dean Jones claims Arsenal are willing to break club record to sign Chelsea target

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones asserted that Arsenal are prepared to break their transfer record of £72 million to sign Chelsea target Declan Rice. He said:

"I think Arsenal are definitely willing to break their own transfer record to sign Declan Rice, but I'm not sure they're going to go above and beyond the £100 million mark and break the British record."

Claiming that the Hammers' are hoping for £110 million, Jones added:

"I think West Ham will be hopeful that happens. They're hopeful that they can get £110 million. I can understand why they would set their stall out at that level. I'm just not 100% sure that it's realistic."

