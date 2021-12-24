Chelsea prepared to enter talks with Barcelona to offload 25-year-old in January - Reports

Barcelona have set their sights on signing Timo Werner from Chelsea as per reports in Spain. The German is reportedly their top target now, instead of Edinson Cavani.

Pol Alonso claims Barcelona are keen on getting Timo Werner next month to bolster their attack. With Sergio Aguero retired, the Catalan side are looking to sign a replacement for the Argentine.

Barcelona have been linked with a number of forwards and are close to signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The Catalan side have been linked with Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, while Penarol forward Agustin Alvarez is also on their radar.

Chelsea are said to be open to selling the former RB Leipzig forward as he has not been great for them. The Blues signed the German in 2020, but he has scored just 17 goals in 66 appearances.

Barcelona target Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku up front for Chelsea?

Timo Werner's future at Chelsea might be in balance but Thomas Tuchel still counts on the German to deliver when needed.

He spoke about playing the forward up front with Romelu Lukaku this season and said:

"I am sure that we will find games and solutions where we play with both of them. We did already with double strikers, Timo and Romelu can be a good fit together. Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference. He is a tall, physical player. The most important is that he finds his rhythm, confidence and joy and makes his point, makes his way in the team."

"The players are responsible to fight for their position and once they have it to not give it away. That's where we are. We are very happy that he scored, that he played. From here on we go. We have a squad with not too many players but with high quality and ambition. Timo is clearly a guy that we count on and it is absolutely necessary that we have him on a high level. He can be decisive for us."

Chelsea signed Werner from RB Leipzig on a 5-year deal after activating his £54 million release clause.

