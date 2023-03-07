Chelsea prepared to make €80 million offer to sign 25-year-old midfielder: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong. The Barcelona star was also a target for the Blues last summer, but the move did not materialize.

As per a report in Fichajes, Chelsea are plotting an €80 million move for De Jong in the summer. The 25-year-old is one of the players Barcelona are open to selling as they need to raise funds.

Manchester United are also in the running and have been chasing the Dutchman since Erik ten Hag took over last year. The two Premier League sides did make a move last summer, but the former Ajax midfielder was not interested in leaving the Blaugrana.

He told the media:

"I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and this is why I always remained calm in the summer. I can't give too many details. Barça have their own ideas and I have mine and sometimes they clash. But in the end, things went well. Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barcelona. I never changed this decision during the summer."

Manchester United told to sign Chelsea target

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez in the January window to bolster their midfield and are now looking for further additions. However, Manchester United have been told they should be signing Frenkie de Jong as he would be the best partner for Casemiro.

Danny Murphy told talkSPORT:

"I tell you what is worrying from a Liverpool point of view, that relationship between Erik ten Hag and Frenkie de Jong, because he is a player! Barcelona have got to sell some players. They need to recoup over £100m and De Jong would get them a big chunk of that if they let him go."

He added:

"In effect, De Jong would play where Christian Eriksen is playing alongside Casemiro and Eriksen would be used more of a squad player. That's probably why they went for Eriksen when they didn't get De Jong because they're both creative. De Jong is more athletic and a bit better receiving the ball but they are similar. Frenkie de Jong is a super talent and he would be a big, big addition for them. It would be a really big addition for Manchester United."

Manchester United and Chelsea are also battling for Declan Rice and Victor Osimhen in the summer, while reports suggest the two sides also have an interest in Ivan Toney.

