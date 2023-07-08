Chelsea prepared to make official offer to sign 23-year-old star with €80 million price-tag: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set make an offer for Juventus' striker Dusan Vlahovic who is currently being valued at around €80 million.

The 23-year-old striker has emerged as one of the top targets for Chelsea, who are very much keen on strengthening their attack next season. The Blues are prepared to back new head coach Mauricio Pochettino this summer by adding extra firepower to his team's attack.

The west London giants have already recruited Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for around £30 million. However, it is widely speculated that a more established centre-forward will be brought in before the end of the transfer window.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic, 23, appears to be one player who is widely appreciated at Chelsea, who are set to submit a bid.

The Blues' initial offer for the Serbian striker is expected to be in the region of €65 million. However, it seems to still be below Juventus' asking price of €80 million for the big centre-forward.

Vlahovic joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina in January, 2022, for a transfer fee in the region of €70 million plus an extra €10 million in performance-related add-ons. The striker hasn't been able to live up to expectations, though, scoring 23 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, Vlahovic netted a total of 14 goals for Juventus in 42 games across all competitions while also registering four assists as well.

Chances are that the Serbia international could be sold this summer, in order to raise more funds for Juventus to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Mauricio Pochettino has his say on the future of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku against Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino had his very first press conference as Chelsea's manager. Some of the questions the Argentine had to answer included that of the future of Romelu Lukaku.

There seems to be a huge uncertainty surrounding the future of the Belgian striker with reports linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

Pochettino expects Lukaku to return for the club's pre-season preparations which will take place in the USA. He said (via Daily Mail), he said:

"Everyone knows what we think,' he said of the situation. 'In that case he needs to come back on the 12th or 13th to be part of the squad to start pre-season. When he arrives the first thing he'll do is come to my office and say hello. If he is still a Chelsea player, I expect the same.'"

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for £97.5 million in 2021 but returned to the Italian side on a season-long loan last summer. He is expected to leave the Blues this summer on a permanent transfer.

