Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham reportedly tops Chelsea's midfield transfer wishlist for the summer. That's despite the Blues spending over £600 million in the last two transfer windows.

According to the Telegraph, Graham Potter's side have not been put off trying to convince Bellingham, 19, on a move to Stamford Bridge. They join a race that's intensifying for one of Europe's most in-demand teenage talents. The report goes as far as saying that the Premier League giants 'would be prepared to move heaven and earth to try to sign him.'

Bellingham will be part of the Dortmund side that face Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (February 15). He will be out to impress with several European heavyweights who have been showing an interest in his services. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also believed to be chasing his signature.

The Birmingham City academy graduate has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park. This season, he has featured 27 times across competitions, scoring ten goals and providing six assists. He became BvB's youngest captain in a Bundesliga game and the youngest to net in the Champions League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still on the lookout for a midfield acquisition, despite luring Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge for a British record fee of £106.8 million. Other names reportedly on their list are Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and West Ham United's Declan Rice. However, Bellingham is top of their midfield priorities.

The English midfielder is valued at around £100 million. The Blues will be wary financial fair play fules if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. They are currently ninth in the league. Potter's side are planning a summer clearout of homegrown talent to boost their FFP position.

Chelsea will be without Raheem Sterling against Dortmund in Champions League last 16 clash

Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of the Dortmund game.

Chelsea will travel to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, with their hopes of winning a trophy this season firmly resting on the Champions League. They face a Dortmund side that are third in the Bundesliga, trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by three points.

The Blues have been boosted by the return of trio Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, and Wesley Fofana. However, one player who misses out of the trip to BvB is Sterling.

The English forward has been sidelined with a knee problem and missed his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham on Saturday (February 11). Potter fielded a frontline of Kai Havertz, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke for the clash with the Hammers.

Sterling's absence comes as a blow for Chelsea, as his experience of playing in Europe's elite club competition could have been key. He has previously made 82 appearances in the Champions League, scoring 25 goals.

