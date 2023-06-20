Chelsea prepared to offer 22-year-old in player-plus-cash deal to sign Moises Caicedo: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to include Conor Gallagher in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Football Insider reports that the Blues are willing to use Gallagher as bait in their attempts to prise Caicedo away from the Amex. Brighton do hold a long-term interest in the English midfielder.

Gallagher is reportedly viewed by the Seagulls as an ideal replacement for Alexis Mac Allister who has joined Liverpool. The former Crystal Palace loanee featured 45 times across competitions last season, chipping in with four-goal contributions. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on his situation.

The 22-year-old could have a difficult time forcing his way into Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup next season. The Blues are anticipated to make further alterations to their midfield. Enzo Fernandez arrived in January for a club-record £106.8 million.

Chelsea are also eager to sign Caicedo, 21, who enjoyed a superb past season with Brighton. He scored one goal and provided one assist in 43 games across competitions. However, the Ecuadorian's all-round game has seen him become one of the Premier League's most admired midfielders.

Caicedo boasts defensive capabilities alongside being an accomplished passer of the ball. He even played as a makeshift right-back on occasion under Roberto De Zerbi last season.

Brighton reportedly value the Ecuadorian at £80-85 million and he has four years left on his contract. The west Londoners may be looking to lower that fee by offering Gallagher and in the process easing their need to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Caicedo has also received interest from Arsenal and Manchester United amid his stock growing in the English top tier. He looks set to depart the Amex this summer.

Conor Gallagher insists he wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea

Gallagher endured a difficult past season.

The Blues may be considering offloading Gallagher as part of their pursuit of Caicedo. However, the English midfielder has made it clear he desires to stay at Stamford Bridge. He said (via Metro):

‘Of course (I want to stay), I’m a Chelsea player and I love Chelsea. It’s been a really tough season for me and the whole team and the whole club."

He added that he and his teammates are keen to get the west London giants back to their previous success after a dismal season:

"I think we’ll just working as hard as we can to try to get Chelsea back to where they belong."

The Blues finished the campaign in lowly 12th place in the league. It was a season to forget for Gallagher and Co who missed out on European qualification altogether.

The Englishman may get a fresh start under Pochettino if he doesn't depart this summer. The Argentine coach has a decision to make regarding the former Palace loanee.

