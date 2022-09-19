Chelsea prepared to offer Romelu Lukaku as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign 29-year-old forward: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer Romelu Lukaku as part of a player-plus-cash deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to Calciomercato, the Blues are preparing an ambitious swap deal to land the England captain.

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is a huge admirer of the Spurs striker and wants him at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Kane was keen on a move away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer with Manchester City interested in his services. However, Spurs did not sell their talisman to the Cityzens, who signed Erling Haaland this summer.

Chelsea are now interested in signing the England captain and will be willing to send Lukaku the other way.

The Belgian made his move back to Stamford Bridge last summer for a club-record £97.5 million but could not live up to his price tag. He scored just 15 goals in 44 matches across all competitions last season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 – Harry Kane has scored 20 goals against Leicester City in his career, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League for Spurs – only Alan Shearer has netted more in the competition against a specific opponent (20 against Leeds). Foe. 20 – Harry Kane has scored 20 goals against Leicester City in his career, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League for Spurs – only Alan Shearer has netted more in the competition against a specific opponent (20 against Leeds). Foe. https://t.co/yOpQO7hGqv

Lukaku has been loaned out to his former club Inter Milan this season but the Nerazzurri have the option to extend it for another year.

If the Serie A giants decide to keep the Belgian for another year, Chelsea might offer new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Spurs.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Spurs would like to sign the former Arsenal skipper at the club well into his 30s.

Lukaku shares an excellent bond with now-Spurs manager Antonio Conte, having worked under him at Inter Milan and also won the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season.

Kane has been excellent for Spurs this campaign, having scored six goals in nine games across all competitions. He is also third on the Premier League's all-time top scorers list with 189 goals.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has scored just one goal in three games for Inter Milan and has struggled with a muscle problem.

Harry Kane would be a welcome addition to Chelsea

Harry Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world right now and is certain to go down in the Premier League history books as an icon.

The England skipper has already scored 250 goals in 395 appearances for Tottenham, providing 60 assists as well.

By the time he finishes his career, Kane has every chance to overtake Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer in the Premier League's all time goalscorers list. They have 208 and 260 goals respectively.

Kane is not only a top-class striker but is also a complete one as he plays a key role in buildups as well by dropping deep and drifting outside.

Needless to say, he will be a brilliant addition to Chelsea, who have been in dire need of a clinical forward for a long time now.

