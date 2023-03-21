Chelsea prepared to offload another key first-team star after Blues put up Mason Mount for sale: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to put goalkeeper Edouard Mendy up for sale after midfielder Mason Mount in the summer.

Mendy has fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Blues under manager Graham Potter. The Senegal international has made only 11 appearances for the west Londoners this season, keeping one clean sheet.

Mendy has made 104 appearances for the Blues since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Rennes in 2020, keeping 49 clean sheets in total. The Senegalese was one of the key reasons behind the Blues' success under Thomas Tuchel.

Mendy's time at the club, however, could now be up.

As per Football Insider, he is not expected to earn his spot between the posts under Potter. While he is contracted till 2025, Mendy is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer.

He will join Mount, whose contract negotiations with the club seem to be stalling. The midfielder's current contract expires in 2024 but the Blues could look to cash in on him in the summer.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic vowed to fight for top four

Chelsea have been handed an injury boost as Christian Pulisic is back in action after a prolonged absence due to an injury. He was in the starting lineup against Everton in the 2-2 draw on March 18.

Pulisic has made 24 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists for the club this season.

Chelsea are currently languishing in the 10th spot in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. The American forward, however, vowed to earn a top-four finish as he recently said (via the Blues' official website):

"It was tough to take, to be honest. We had a really strong week last week, a couple of wins in a row, and we thought we had another one. We have to learn from it and bounce back after the break. We have built on our confidence. I like the way we are playing in a lot of ways. Saturday was unfortunate but yes, we can be proud of overcoming that tough spell we had and we are trying to look forward."

He added:

"If you string a couple of wins together, it’s possible. We still have to play the teams above us. Anything is possible, and we are going to keep fighting."

The Blues will return to action on April 1 in a Premier League home clash against Aston Villa.

