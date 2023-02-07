Chelsea prepared to sell £300k-a-week star after he fails to settle in at Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to sell Kalidou Koulibaly, who has failed to settle in at Stamford Bridge, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Koulibaly, 31, has failed to replicate his old form at his new club since arriving from Napoli for £34 million last summer. Due to his lackluster performances in the first half of the ongoing 2022-23 season, he has been replaced by former AS Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile in Graham Potter's starting lineup. The Senegalese defender has made 20 appearances so far.

A towering centre-back blessed with passing and power, Koulibaly was one of the most consistent players in Europe during his eight-year spell at Napoli. With him failing to impress at the Blues, the 68-cap Senegal international has been linked with an exit, as per Evening Standard.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reliable journalist Simon Phillips claimed that Koulibaly is undergoing a torrid time at Chelsea. He elaborated:

"I'm told that he's failed to settle in London and that's been the biggest problem for him. It's affected his form, his mentality and his confidence. You can see it all on the pitch when he does get picked."

Sharing his thoughts on the £300k-a-week star's future, Phillips added:

"I do think that if Koulibaly is unhappy and stays unhappy, and he still can't settle for the rest of the season, then Chelsea will be more than willing to let him move on. He's been receiving interest already from Italian clubs to go back to Serie A, and I've been told that replacing Milan Skriniar at Inter Milan could be one of the cards on the table for him in the summer. But, there's a long way to go yet."

Apart from Koulibaly and Badiashile, Chelsea has also signed Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, and Malo Gusto across two transfer windows.

Chelsea willing to hand 22-year-old bumper extension after failed winter move: Reports

According to The Sun, Chelsea is keen to retain Conor Gallagher's services in the future. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is ready to hand him a notable rise to his £50,000-per-week salary at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, was linked with Newcastle United, Everton, and Crystal Palace during the winter transfer window. The Blues are hoping to tie their youth product to a new deal soon to ward off potential transfer interest this summer.

Since returning from a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, Gallagher has netted a goal and laid out an assist in 26 appearances this season.

