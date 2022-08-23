Chelsea preparing £60 million bid to sign Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea are ready to fork out £60 million to sign Anthony Gordon from Premier League rivals Everton this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Chelsea have made six major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £180 million.

The Blues are keen to back Thomas Tuchel further and intend to sign more players before the window closes on September 1. They are focused on bringing in a new centre-back, but signing a new forward is also on the agenda.

It emerged last week that the London giants are interested in signing Everton winger Gordon. They have had offers of up to £45 million turned down by the Merseyside-based club.

Everton have maintained that they do not intend to sell the 21-year-old this summer. They have knocked back four previous approaches from Tuchel's side for him, according to the aforementioned source.

However, there have been suggestions that a bid of over £50 million could prompt them to give in. Chelsea now intend to test Everton's resolve by doing exactly that, as per the report.

The Blues are prepared to offer the Toffees a sum of £60 million for Gordon if the report is to be believed. They are willing to pay an initial fee of £50 million, plus another £10 million in add-ons.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Chelsea are prepared to pay £60m including add-ons for Everton forward Anthony Gordon BREAKING: Chelsea are prepared to pay £60m including add-ons for Everton forward Anthony Gordon 🔵 https://t.co/iM2O9Aidyu

Chelsea's latest approach is said to have moved the two clubs closer to reaching an agreement. The London giants are thus growing in confidence over acquiring the Englishman's services.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in signing Gordon this summer. However, the Longon giants' willingness to pay as much as £60 million have seemingly blown them out of the water.

How has Chelsea target Gordon fared for Everton?

Gordon rose through the ranks at Everton's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2017. He has since made 63 appearances across all competitions for the Goodison Park outfit.

The England Under-21 international established himself as a regular for the Toffees last season. He scored four goals and provided two assists in 35 Premier League matches for them last term.

Gordon has started in each of Everton's three league matches this season. However, he could soon be on his way to Chelsea.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer