Chelsea preparing fresh bid to sign priority target after initial rejection from European rivals: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a fresh bid to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens in the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT that the player himself is willing to join the Blues, with Stamford Bridge preferred to be his next destination.

According to this report, the west Londoners made a €35 million bid for the player, which was far short of the German outfit's valuation. The Bundesliga side are seeking about €65 to €70 million to let go of the England under-21 international.

It remains to be seen if this deal with go through before the end of the summer, with Gittens contracted at Signal Iduna Park till the summer of 2028. With the player pushing for a move to Chelsea, there is a good chance for this to happen.

The 20-year-old attacker has impressed this season, making 48 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goals and five assists. A move to west London will give Gittens the chance to compete for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

This season, Enzo Maresca's side finished fourth in the league standings, meaning that they will be offering the highest form of European club football next campaign. As for competition, the likes of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho have been heavily used on the left flank by the Chelsea boss.

However, Sancho's future is still uncertain with his loan spell at Stamford Bridge expiring in late June.

Finance expert says Chelsea are set to make £250 million loss this year

Enzo Maresca

Finance expert Stefan Borson has said that the Blues are going to make a massive loss this year despite managing to win the UEFA Europa Conference League and qualifying for the Champions League.

The Blues are known to have signed players for long contracts, with players on massive wages. Claiming this to be the primary point of concern, Borson told Football Insider:

"They are still going to lose £250million in operating losses."

“The problem is they’ve got massive player amortisation and they’ve still got massive wages, and that’s even if they’ve managed to reduce the wages. If everything that they say is true about wages, they always talk about these heavily incentivised contracts."

Chelsea are set to be in action over the summer, due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues commence their campaign with a game against Los Angeles FC on Monday, June 16.

