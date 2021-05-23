Chelsea in pursuit of Barcelona outcast - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic in the summer. The Bosnian has been a fringe player under Ronald Koeman this season and does not seem to be part of the Dutchman's future plans at the club.

Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer in a player-plus-cash deal that saw Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo head to Turin.

According to French outlet Le10, however, Chelsea could offer Pjanic a lifeline and sign him this summer. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in bringing in the midfielder on loan as he has been an admirer of the Bosnian for a long time.

The report also states that Barcelona have offered the midfielder to many of Europe's top clubs and French giants PSG are also interested in signing Pjanic on loan in the summer.

The Bosnian was seen as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at Juventus. But he has only managed to make 19 league appearances for Barcelona this season, in what has been a rather disappointing campaign.

Pjanic leaving Barcelona for Chelsea would benefit all parties involved

Pjanic has barely played for Barcelona this season

If Pjanic does join Chelsea in the summer, the Blues will gain an excellent midfielder that is sure to help Thomas Tuchel's team challenge for the title next season.

Barcelona would also benefit massively from the move, as Pjanic is one of the highest earners at the club. The Catalan giants are looking to reduce their wage bill in the summer and the midfielder leaving for Chelsea would go a long way in doing so.

Pjanic also seems frustrated with the lack of playing time he has had this season. Earlier this year, the midfielder expressed his frustrations at not playing as frequently as he should be. He told TeleFoot:

"I have played at all the clubs I've been at and with all the coaches I've had. A situation like this has never happened to me. Of course it’s not easy, I accept it with great difficulty. I don't have the exact reasons why I've not had the playing time I expected. I keep working and you have to respect the decisions that are taken, even if you don't agree. I did not sign for Barca to leave the following year. I want to leave my mark at this club. I signed to make history in a club that had been on my path for many years."

