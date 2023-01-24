Chelsea pushing to secure signing of defender before January deadline - Reports

Chelsea are ramping up their efforts to sign Olympique Lyonnais right-back Malo Gusto before the winter transfer window closes, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues will make another attempt at securing the French defender's services after their opening bid was rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit. Romano also claimed that personal terms have been agreed upon between the club and the player whose dream is to play in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently missing their marquee right-back Reece James. He picked up a knee injury during his side's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League last October. The England international missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a result.

James returned to Premier League action against Bournemouth in December but aggravated his injury and has been sidelined since.

The Blues certainly need reinforcements in that position, as Cesar Azpilicueta appears to be in the twilight stages of his career at Stamford Bridge.

A move for Gusto makes sense for Chelsea given the circumstances. However, Romano reports that Lyon are reluctant to sell their right-back.

Gusto, 19, has made 15 senior appearances for Lyon this season and has also provided one assist.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are having their worst campaign in the Premier League since the 2015-16 season when they finished 10th in the league table. Graham Potter's men currently find themselves in the exact same position this term, with only eight wins from 20 matches.

The Blues will next face Fulham at Stamford Bridge on February 4.

Chelsea captain speaks on Mykhailo Mudryk's debut and €100m price tag

Azpilicueta has lavished praise on Mykhailo Mudryk after his short debut against Liverpool on Saturday (January 21). The Spanish defender believes the Ukrainian forward will justify his €100 million transfer fee.

The Blues secured Mudryk's services from Shakhtar Donetsk after beating out heavy interest from Arsenal, who seemed to be in pole position to sign the winger. His short 30-minute cameo in the west London outfit's goalless draw against Liverpool attracted praise from Azpilicueta, who said (via GOAL):

"I’ve seen a very focused lad with great determination, great ambition. It was his first game since November so, for him, it was like pre-season, he played 35 minutes at Anfield so it’s not the easiest debut and I think he did brilliantly."

Speaking on Mudryk's hefty price tag, the Chelsea captain added:

"He’s very confident. The price tag, I know from the outside it’s there but we players don’t make the prices, it’s a market and when you are in the market, you have competition to get players so I don’t think it has to lie on his shoulders."

Mudryk registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games for Shakhtar before moving to Chelsea.

