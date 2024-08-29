Chelsea pushing to sell Raheem Sterling to London rivals in order to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United - Reports

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Chelsea are trying to sell Raheem Sterling to Arsenal as they look to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. After leaving the Englishman out of the matchday squads for their opening Premier League fixtures, Enzo Maresca has made it clear that Sterling does not feature in his plans.

The Blues have already signed Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, who can operate in the wide positions, this summer. They also have Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. However, Chelsea are keen on signing Sancho, who is not the first choice at United.

Sancho missed both of United's opening Premier League games and the player has reportedly asked to leave. Juventus have shown interest in Sancho and are currently negotiating salary terms, as they believe they can strike a deal for the English winger.

The Blues have also thrown their hat into the equation and are pushing to sell Sterling to Arsenal to facilitate a move. Hawkins reported on X (formerly Twitter):

"Jadon Sancho and Juventus try to reach an agreement on salary. Juventus management believes the deal is possible. The player spoke with Thiago Motta. On the other hand Chelsea still pushing to sell Raheem Sterling to Arsenal so they can afford Jadon Sancho."

Jadon Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford since his 2021 move from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 83 appearances for United. Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season.

While he helped Dortmund reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final last season, Sancho's situation hasn't improved at Manchester United. Reports have claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United could make a swap deal involving Sancho and Sterling.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has sent clear message to Manchester United-linked Raheem Sterling

Enzo Maresca has made it clear that Raheem Sterling is not the profile of player that he wants in his squad. Maresca's words signal that Sterling's chances of playing for Chelsea again are very slim.

Maresca praised Sterling and lauded what the winger has so far done in his career. However, he didn't mince his words when asked about Sterling's chances of playing under him, saying (via EPL Index):

“Every manager has a different idea and he is the kind of winger that is not one that I like. History and numbers speak for Raheem. He knows exactly what he needs to do.”

Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors for Sterling. The Englishman has played for Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea during his career. It would be remarkable if he also plays for the Red Devils.

