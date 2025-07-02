Chelsea pushing to sign another goalkeeper as Enzo Maresca sets demand - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on signing goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City this summer. However, the Blues aren't the only side said to be interested, with London rivals West Ham United also credited with an interest.

Ad

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Hermansen is back on Chelsea's radar as they look to sign another goalkeeper. Signing a shot-stopper is high on Enzo Maresca's wishlist this summer and sees his former Leicester protege as the ideal option.

The Blues currently have Robert Sanchez and Filipe Jorgensen as their goalkeeping options, with Mike Penders being the third choice at the FIFA Club World Cup. Djorde Petrovic, who spent last season at Strasbourg, is set to leave after asking to be left out of the squad that has traveled to the United States for the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Hermansen impressed under Maresca at Leicester City and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League. The goalkeeper was relegated with the Foxes last season, but has still managed to keep his stock high.

Former Denmark international Brian Laudrup had urged the Leicester City man to leave as he was 'too good for the championship'. He told ViaPlay via CaughtOffside:

“He has proven that he is too good for the Championship. In my opinion, he should move on from Leicester. I think that a year or more in the Championship will neither be conducive to his development nor the opportunity to play for the Danish national team. I expect him to leave Leicester this summer.”

Ad

Maresca's side will face competition from West Ham United, who are also looking to bring in a goalkeeper. The Hammers do not see Lukas Fabianski and Alphonse Areola as the ideal options to start the new season.

Chelsea urged to replace Robert Sanchez

Former midfielder John Obi Mikel has repeatedly urged Chelsea to replace Robert Sanchez. He believes that the Spaniard is not good enough to be the #1 at Stamford Bridge, and the club will not win the Premier League title with him between the posts.

Ad

He said on DAZN (via BBC Sport) in June:

“I don’t think Robert Sanchez is the goalkeeper that can lead Chelsea to winning titles. He is not that guy. They need to bring in a top, top goalkeeper this summer if they want to compete.”

Chelsea reportedly held talks with AC Milan for Mike Maignan, but the negotiations collapsed after the clubs failed to agree on a fee. They have also been linked with Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona and James Trafford of Burnley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More