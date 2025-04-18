Chelsea in race to sign 29-year-old star shining in Champions League with €70 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly the favorites to sign Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy, who had brilliant performances in the UEFA Champions League this season. The striker has a reported €70 million release clause in his current contract, which ends in June 2028.

Ad

Borussia Dortmund signed Serhou Guirassy from VfB Stuttgart for a reported €18 million in the summer of 2024. The Guinea international has been impressive for the German giants since his arrival, recording 28 goals and eight assists in 40 outings across competitions.

Guirassy has been particularly good for the Bundesliga outfit in the Champions League, where he contributed 13 goals and five assists in 14 outings. This includes the forward's impressive hat-trick against Barcelona in their 3-1 win in the quarter-final second leg. However, Dortmund was knocked out of the tournament after their 5-3 aggregate loss in the quarter-finals to the Catalans.

Ad

Trending

According to journalist Maurizio Rosso (h/t GOAL), Chelsea are leading the race to sign Serhou Guirassy this summer. Coach Enzo Maresca sees the 29-year-old as a solution to their striker problem to bolster the attack. However, the Blues will face competition from Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan for the deal.

The report suggests that Guirassy's €70 million release clause will not be a problem for Chelsea to meet. However, they have to be careful about Juventus also monitoring the forward in particular. Further, Russo also reported that Napoli boss Antonio Conte was keen on signing Serhou Guirassy last summer.

Ad

The Italian outfit ended up signing Romelu Lukaku from the Blues instead, but Conte would have liked to bring in Guirassy as well. This further shows the striker's value in the European market, especially after his display at Dortmund.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pushes club to secure Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap's signing: Reports

Liam Delap - Source: Getty

According to reports by GiveMeSport, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is pushing the club officials to bring in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap to Stamford Bridge this season.

Ad

The report claims that Delap could be available for £30 million according to a release clause which will be activated if Ipswich Town is relegated this season. However, this will increase competition for the Blues in securing Delap's signing with Manchester United also reportedly interested.

The Ipswich Town striker has emerged as an attractive option for various Premier League giants this season after contributing 12 goals and two assists in 34 outings across competitions. The aforementioned report suggests that Delap would be keen on joining Chelsea or their rivals Arsenal this summer. He would prefer either move over joining Manchester United to increase his chances of playing in the Champions League.

Despite everything, it remains to be seen if the Blues make a formal move to sign Liam Delap. They wish to keep their options open but are expected to consider Maresca's wishes while coming up with their transfer strategy in the upcoming summer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More