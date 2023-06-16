Chelsea could raise stunning £360 million from sales this summer - Reports

Chelsea could reportedly make over £360 million from sales this summer, with a host of their players nearing Stamford Bridge exit. There could be a mass exodus from the club as Chelsea try to trim down their senior squad for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Express, as many as 15 players could leave the club this summer, which could see them raise over £360 million (as per Transfermarkt valuations). This will also help Chelsea balance their books after spending heavily since owner Todd Boehly took over.

Mason Mount, rated at £55.7 million, is one of the biggest names being linked with a summer exit. Manchester United are believed to be keen on signing him.

Arsenal are, meanwhile, said to be interested in attacker Kai Havertz (£51.4m), while Mateo Kovacic (£34m) is the subject of interest from Manchester City. Romelu Lukaku, who will return from a year-long loan at Inter, could fetch £34m as well if sold this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£14.5m) can be shown the exit door as well, having spent the last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic have been linked with respective exits and are valued at £27m each.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and last summer's signing Kalidou Koulibaly's respective sales could each raise £21.4m. Meanwhile, goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga can also move to greener pastures this summer and are valued at £15.4m and £12.8m, respectively.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah (£18.8m) has recently been linked with a move to Inter, while Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.8m) could bring an end to his Chelsea career too.

The Blues have spent £553 million in two transfer windows on new signings, but that hasn't helped them change their on-field fortunes. They finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to win any cup competition.

Chelsea continue Moises Caicedo pursuit alongside planning player sales

While a host of players are set to depart Chelsea this summer, there could be a few incomings as well. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly high on their wishlist and discussions are ongoing with the Seagulls over a summer move.

Caicedo was close to a winter move to Arsenal earlier this year but Brighton did not sanction his sale. The Gunners have since moved on to Declan Rice, while Caicedo seems to be nearing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted in his latest update on the transfer saga:

"Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed."

The Blues are hoping to get the deal done for £80 million but Brighton are asking for more, with four years remaining on the player's current contract.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes