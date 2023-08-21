Chelsea reach agreement on €16 million deal to sign 23-year-old star: Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Djordje Petrovic from MLS club New England Revolution. The Blues are set to pay €16 million to sign the Serbian goalkeeper, with the medical set for Wednesday.

Petrovic is set to compete with Robert Sanchez for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge. Sanchez was also signed in the ongoing transfer window from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues entered the market for a goalkeeper earlier this month after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan. The Spanish side made a move for the Spaniard after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury.

Petrovic has played 48 matches for the MLS side and has kept 15 clean sheets. The 23-year-old replaced Matt Turner at New England Revolution after the current Nottingham Forest goalkeeper left for Arsenal.

Petrovic had a contract until 2025 with the MLS side and was also a target for Manchester United. However, the Red Devils signed Andre Onana instead, and the Serbian was reportedly not interested in moving to Old Trafford as a #2.

Kepa eyeing permanent move to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga has confirmed that he would like to join Real Madrid on a permanent deal next summer. He is hoping that his performances for the Spanish side this season will help him earn a deal.

During his unveiling at Real Madrid, Kepa said:

"Let's hope so. Today is the first day. I'm here on loan. But we have time, and we'll see. Let's hope with my effort, and my performance above all, I can make that happen. I look at (my time at Chelsea) from a very positive point of view. Being at a big club for five years, every year we fought for big trophies in Europe and in England. I had the chance to play with great players, to lift trophies for Chelsea. Just as in life, you have more difficult moments, but when I look back, I see it all as positive, as good, as life experience."

The Chelsea loanee was close to joining Real Madrid in 2018, but the club opted against it. He spoke about the failed transfer and said:

"What I can say is I won't lack commitment and effort. It's been an intense few days, but when I had the opportunity to come to Real Madrid, it was clear for me. You can't predict anything in football. You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. It changes a lot. ... Wherever I am, I give 100% for the team I'm at. It's happened when it had to happen."

Chelsea used 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom as the substitute goalkeeper in the squad against Liverpool. The Finnish goalkeeper is expected to head out on loan this season once Petrovic's signing is officially completed.