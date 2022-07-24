Chelsea ready to bid €50m to sign 25-year-old who rejected Tottenham transfer: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Pau Torres this summer.

According to Calciomercatoweb, the Blues will attempt to acquire the Spaniard after failing to secure the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Premier League giants are willing to bid €50 million for Pau Torres.

Thomas Tuchel's side parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen last month after the expiration of their contracts. The club was therefore expected to sign two world-class defenders to replace the duo. Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli earlier this month and were interested in signing Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last couple of months but looks set to join LaLiga giants Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez's side have reached an agreement in principle with Sevilla over a transfer for the 23-year-old. Chelsea have therefore identified Pau Torres as an alternate option.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Pau Torres was offered to Chelsea and Manchester City. His management were also in talks with Juventus but Juventus is pushing a lot for Bremer. Villarreal value him around €52-55m. #CFC #MCFC



(via ) Pau Torres was offered to Chelsea and Manchester City. His management were also in talks with Juventus but Juventus is pushing a lot for Bremer. Villarreal value him around €52-55m.(via @Plettigoal 🚨 Pau Torres was offered to Chelsea and Manchester City. His management were also in talks with Juventus but Juventus is pushing a lot for Bremer. Villarreal value him around €52-55m. 🇪🇸🔵 #CFC #MCFC (via @Plettigoal🌕)

The Spaniard rose through the youth ranks at Villarreal before making his debut for the club's senior team during the 2016-17 campaign. He helped the Spanish club win the Europa League during the 2019-20 season. His impressive performances earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Torres played a crucial role in Spain's run to the competition's semi-finals. His defensive displays helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. The 25-year-old is expected to move to one of Europe's top clubs soon.

As per The Guardian, Tottenham offered €60 million for the defender and a salary package that was believed to be four times more than what he is earning at Villarreal. Despite Unai Emery's side's willingness to accept the offer, Torres rejected the chance to join Spurs.

Chelsea look set to attempt to persuade Pau Torres to make the move to the Premier League this summer. The west London club will be desperate to sign a young defender to play alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva in a back three next season.

Tottenham have switched focus to Milan Skriniar after failing to sign Chelsea target Pau Torres

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is keen to sign another defender despite acquiring Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal. The north London club failed to sign Chelsea target Pau Torres and have switched focus to alternate options.

Last Word On Spurs @LastWordOnSpurs Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest in defender Milan Škriniar after PSG withdrew their interest due to Inter Milan’s €65M valuation.



🧩Spurs are also interested in signing Nicolò Barella but at the moment no move has been launched for the midfielder.



#THFC #COYS Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest in defender Milan Škriniar after PSG withdrew their interest due to Inter Milan’s €65M valuation.🧩Spurs are also interested in signing Nicolò Barella but at the moment no move has been launched for the midfielder. 🚨Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest in defender Milan Škriniar after PSG withdrew their interest due to Inter Milan’s €65M valuation.🧩Spurs are also interested in signing Nicolò Barella but at the moment no move has been launched for the midfielder.#THFC #COYS https://t.co/dM9ymD5I0N

According to Football Fancast, the club is interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian has arguably been one of the best defenders in Serie A over the last couple of seasons. The 27-year-old has made 215 appearances for the Italian giants since joining the club in 2017.

He helped them win the 2020-21 Serie A title and finish as runners-up in the league last season. The defender's tenacity, experience, and quality could convert Tottenham into a potential title contender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far