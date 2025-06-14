Chelsea ready to finalise transfer talks for record deal involving Polish defender: Reports

Chelsea are planning to sign talented Polish defender Bright Ede before the end of this month, according to journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk. The 18-year-old center back rose through the ranks at Motor Lublin and was promoted to the senior side in March this year.

Ede has appeared just six times for the first team so far, but has already convinced the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. His contract with the Polish club expires at the end of next year, although there's an option for an additional year.

The London giants are apparently preparing to move for the teenage defender next week. The Blues want to secure Ede's signature before the end of June, and the transfer is likely to be a record sale in Ekstraklasa.

The current record in the top tier of Polish football is €11m, and it is believed that Chelsea will pay more than that figure for the defender. However, the player won't be incorporated immediately into the first team squad.

Instead, Ede will move on loan to Strasbourg, where the Blues have sent many players on temporary deals. Interestingly, both clubs are owned by BlueCo.

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sarr, who impressed on loan with Strasbourg last season, has been included in Enzo Maresca's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. Ede is now expected to replace the Frenchman at the Ligue 1 club.

Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Jamie Gittens this summer?

Jamie Gittens

Chelsea remain on the hunt for Jamie Gittens this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Enzo Maresca is apparently looking for a new left forward, and has identified the Englishman as an option for the job.

Gittens was a hit with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024/25 season, registering 12 goals and five assists from 48 games across competitions. The Bundesliga giants have apparently rejected multiple bids from their Premier League counterparts for the 20-year-old.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Jacobs suggested that a deal could be done for €55m.

“Eventually, this deal is expected to get done because Gittens wants to move, and they [Chelsea and BVB] are not actually far apart as some had suggested. We heard €70m or more, but the number I’m told is €55m, up by €5m from what Chelsea originally thought would get the deal done. And it’s not just the number but the structure of that deal as well,” said Jacobs.

Gittens is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028.

