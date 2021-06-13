Chelsea ready to include striker in Erling Haaland deal to reduce price tag - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund in an attempt to bring down the asking price for striker Erling Haaland.

Chelsea have shown serious interest in the Norwegian striker and hope to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window. But Haaland is one of the hottest properties in European football, and will cost Chelsea around £150 million in the summer.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast (h/t Express), they are willing to include Tammy Abraham in a player-plus-cash deal to get Haaland to Stamford Bridge. The report claims that Chelsea are ready to offer £60 million in cash along with the 23-year-old English forward.

Abraham fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season and may find getting game time even harder if the Blues manage to complete a striker signing in the summer.

Dreams do come true 💙 Champions Of Europe! pic.twitter.com/VoUDHL9bFs — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 29, 2021

Tammy Abraham may not be part of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Tuchel benched Abraham for a series of crucial games at the end of last season. It thus looks highly unlikely that the Englishman will manage to get into the German manager's plans for the upcoming season.

Tuchel even had to clarify Abraham's exclusion from Chelsea's squad for the FA Cup final.

"It's just the amount of people I can nominate for a game. I decided to start with Timo as the nine and we also had Oli [Giroud] and Kai [Havertz] who can also play as a nine. It's not personal.

"Kova wasn't in the squad and when he comes back, maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players.

"Everyone deserves to be in the squad. I understand Tammy’s frustrations and it wasn't the first time. We have other guys in the same situation. This isn't the moment to complain and explain too much. It's the moment to live in the moment as these are the decisive weeks of the season," said Tuchel after the FA final defeat to Leicester City.

It hurts but we still have unfinished business. Thank you for your support, good to have you back 💙 pic.twitter.com/PShZVW4U7g — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 16, 2021

