Chelsea ready to make 29-year-old goalkeeper their ‘absolute priority’ in transfer window after securing Champions League qualification: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to step up their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan following their qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The Blues have been showing interest in Maignan since last summer.

While Robert Sanchez had the best save success rate (73.6%) in the Premier League this season, he was inconsistent in between the sticks. At a particular point in the campaign, the Spaniard lost his coveted spot to second-choice goalkeeper Flip Jorgensen due to his high-profile errors.

Amid Sanchez’s continuous error in goal, Chelsea have been linked with a plethora of goalkeepers. Manager Enzo Maresca would be keen to resolve the position ahead of next season.

According to journalist Simon Phillips (via the Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues have turned their attention to Mike Maignan. They are set to make him their absolute priority if they feel that they can sign him this summer. The French shotstopper featured in every match across competitions for I Rossoneri in the 2024-25 campaign, barring two. He made 53 appearances and kept 15 clean sheets.

While his current market value is €25 million, as per Transfermarkt, the report claimed Maignan could cost Chelsea £34 million. The 29-year-old joined Milan from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2021. His contract with the Serie A side will run out in the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, Maignan is not the only goalkeeper on the Blues’ radar. As per Phillips, the west London club are also interested in Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

Chelsea in talks to sign Bundesliga striker after securing Champions League qualification – Reports

The Blues have reportedly set their eyes on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike after securing UCL qualification. One of the key problem areas under Maresca’s first season in charge was in the final third. Their striker, Nicolas Jackson, was inconsistent and continued his infamous record of fluffing his lines.

With the 2025-26 UCL spots secured, the Blues will reportedly target a forward in the summer transfer window and are now actively targeting a striker. According to The Independent, Chelsea have discussed a move for Hugo Ekitike as they consider him a replacement for Nicolas Jackson.

However, the Frenchman won’t come cheap for the Blues, given there are four years left on his contract with Frankfurt. He is understood to be valued at around £84 million. Ekitike was one of the best players in the Bundesliga in the 2024-25 campaign. Overall, he registered 34 goal contributions (22 goals, 12 assists) in 48 games for Frankfurt across competitions.

