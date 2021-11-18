Chelsea ready to make €50m offer for Barcelona superstar - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for Barcelona's midfield sensation Gavi, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle).

Gavi is a product of the La Masia youth system. The 17-year-old midfielder has been integrated into the Barcelona first team having impressed during pre-season earlier this summer. Despite his tender age, Gavi has become a regular in the first-team, having made 11 appearances so far this season.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea have shown interest in signing the 17-year-old midfielder and are ready to pay his €50 million release clause. It is worth noting that Gavi is still on the payroll of Barcelona B. His release clause will increase to €100 million once he joins the first-team roster.

However, Barcelona are aware of the talent they have on hand, and are currently working on offering a new deal to the 17-year-old. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are willing to offer Gavi a new long-term deal with a release clause of €1 billion.

Xavi also approved Barça board plan to keep Gavi for the next years. Barcelona are prepared to enter in the final stages of Gavi’s new contract negotiation. The long-term proposal [salary increasing from year to year] will be on the table soon… and Gavi wants to stay. 🔴📁 #FCB Xavi also approved Barça board plan to keep Gavi for the next years. Barcelona are prepared to enter in the final stages of Gavi’s new contract negotiation. The long-term proposal [salary increasing from year to year] will be on the table soon… and Gavi wants to stay. 🔴📁 #FCBXavi also approved Barça board plan to keep Gavi for the next years. https://t.co/KFlLNzWyec

Chelsea, on the other hand, are keen to strengthen their depth in midfield. Saul Niguez has failed to impress Tuchel whilst on loan from Atletico Madrid, and the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are not getting any younger. Another name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Gavi would be an excellent addition to any side he joins. The 17-year-old midfielder has also impressed while on international duty with Spain, and is in contention to make the final squad for the 2022 World Cup. As things stand, Gavi already has four caps for the Spanish national side.

Chelsea and Barcelona have some of the best youth systems in their respective countries

Chelsea and Barcelona possess some of the best youth academies in their respective countries. Both academies are responsible for producing some of the finest young talents of the current generation.

La Masia has been at the pinnacle of football academies for a number of years now. Barcelona's academy has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the past. In modern times, the academy has produced the likes of Ansu Fati, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Riqui Puig.

Chelsea have had similar success with their youth system. The Blues have produced several gems in recent times, including Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour, Valentino Livramento and Conor Gallagher.

Unlike Barcelona, Chelsea aren't renowned for giving their young players a chance in the first team. However, that narrative is slowly changing after the emergence of Mount, James, Abraham and Hudson-Odoi, who have all been given regular chances to feature for the first team.

