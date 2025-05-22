Chelsea ready to make formal offer to sign 24-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper: Reports

Chelsea is reportedly gearing up to make a formal offer to sign 24-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao from Santos. The reports arise after the Blues' first-choice shot-stopper, Robert Sanchez's inconsistent display this season.
Gabriel Brazao signed for Santos for free from Inter Milan in February 2024. He is under contract with the Brazilian side until December 2028. Brazao has been in decent form this season, maintaining five clean sheets in 23 outings across competitions for Santos. Following Robert Sanchez's multiple errors leading to goals in the Premier League, Chelsea are considering signing a new goalkeeper this summer to replace the Spaniard.
According to UOL (h/t Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are preparing a formal bid for Santos star Gabriel Brazao this summer. The West London club have enquired about the Brazilian in recent weeks. However, they are expected to face competition from Porto and Galatasaray in his signing.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Brazao is not Chelsea's only option to reinforce the goalkeeper position. The Blues have also been linked to Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, AC Milan's Mike Maignan, and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez in recent weeks. Moreover, their loanee, Djordje Petrovic, will also return to Stamford Bridge this summer after an excellent loan spell at Strasbourg.
Petrovic could be an option for the English giants to replace Robert Sanchez as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, they could also make good money by selling him this summer, per the report. All options are being considered, and further decisions will be made after there is clarity on the Blues' qualification for the Champions League next season.
Chelsea are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko if they qualify for the Champions League: Reports
According to The Guardian (h/t Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are looking to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko if they qualify for the Champions League next season. Their fate will depend on whether they can beat Nottingham Forest in their final game of the Premier League on May 25.
The West London giants are prioritizing the signing of a striker for next season after assessing their current forwards in this campaign. As of now, Nicolas Jackson is unavailable due to suspension. Enzo Maresca will have to bank on Christopher Nkunku or Marc Guiu to start in the Conference League final.
Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to sign Benjamin Sesko if they can offer him Champions League football next season. Manchester United are also in the race to secure his services, but their defeat in the Europa League final may affect their efforts.
The aforementioned report claims that the Blues will also consider a swap deal involving Sesko and Christopher Nkunku. RB Leipzig is reportedly interested in signing Nkunku after his previous spell at the club, who is also eyeing an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Overall, a swap deal could work out well for the Blues to bring in Benjamin Sesko. Meanwhile, they also have Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap on their list. Everything will depend on whether they can qualify for the UCL on Sunday.