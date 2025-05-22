Chelsea ready to make formal offer to sign 24-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper: Reports

Chelsea is reportedly gearing up to make a formal offer to sign 24-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao from Santos. The reports arise after the Blues' first-choice shot-stopper, Robert Sanchez's inconsistent display this season.

Ad

Gabriel Brazao signed for Santos for free from Inter Milan in February 2024. He is under contract with the Brazilian side until December 2028. Brazao has been in decent form this season, maintaining five clean sheets in 23 outings across competitions for Santos. Following Robert Sanchez's multiple errors leading to goals in the Premier League, Chelsea are considering signing a new goalkeeper this summer to replace the Spaniard.

According to UOL (h/t Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are preparing a formal bid for Santos star Gabriel Brazao this summer. The West London club have enquired about the Brazilian in recent weeks. However, they are expected to face competition from Porto and Galatasaray in his signing.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Gabriel Brazao is not Chelsea's only option to reinforce the goalkeeper position. The Blues have also been linked to Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, AC Milan's Mike Maignan, and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez in recent weeks. Moreover, their loanee, Djordje Petrovic, will also return to Stamford Bridge this summer after an excellent loan spell at Strasbourg.

Petrovic could be an option for the English giants to replace Robert Sanchez as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, they could also make good money by selling him this summer, per the report. All options are being considered, and further decisions will be made after there is clarity on the Blues' qualification for the Champions League next season.

Ad

Chelsea are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko if they qualify for the Champions League: Reports

Benjamin Sesko - Source: Getty

According to The Guardian (h/t Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are looking to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko if they qualify for the Champions League next season. Their fate will depend on whether they can beat Nottingham Forest in their final game of the Premier League on May 25.

Ad

The West London giants are prioritizing the signing of a striker for next season after assessing their current forwards in this campaign. As of now, Nicolas Jackson is unavailable due to suspension. Enzo Maresca will have to bank on Christopher Nkunku or Marc Guiu to start in the Conference League final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to sign Benjamin Sesko if they can offer him Champions League football next season. Manchester United are also in the race to secure his services, but their defeat in the Europa League final may affect their efforts.

Ad

The aforementioned report claims that the Blues will also consider a swap deal involving Sesko and Christopher Nkunku. RB Leipzig is reportedly interested in signing Nkunku after his previous spell at the club, who is also eyeing an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Overall, a swap deal could work out well for the Blues to bring in Benjamin Sesko. Meanwhile, they also have Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap on their list. Everything will depend on whether they can qualify for the UCL on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More