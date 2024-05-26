Chelsea ready to make move for player linked with move to PL rivals - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly primed to hijack the transfer of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo to Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their backline. The Blues are set to commence their summer transfer dealings by moving for the Manchester City academy graduate, who has excelled in his time at Fulham.

Former England youth international Adarabioyo has attracted a great deal of interest in recent windows, with a move to AS Monaco falling through last summer. He decided against extending his stay with Fulham and is set to leave the club for free from July onwards.

Newcastle United had prepared an offer for the 26-year-old alongside another free transfer in Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly. However, Chelsea are set to complete a hijack. The Blues will offer a contract to the centre-back according to HITC, and they are confident that a deal can be reached.

Chelsea were interested in signing the defender from their west London neighbors, but former manager Mauricio Pochettino was unconvinced. With the Argentine gone, the club have decided to move forward with a potential deal for the centre-back this summer.

The Blues are keen to sign a new centre-back after Thiago Silva's transfer to Fluminense following the expiry of his contract. With Trevoh Chalobah also potentially set to follow him out of the club, there is an urgent need to sign centre-back cover ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Adarabioyo made 25 appearances across all competitions this season, with injuries limiting his participation for the Cottagers. The defender is also wanted by Manchester United, who are looking to add defensive reinforcements of their own.

Chelsea eye move for Brest defender Bradley Locko - Reports

Chelsea are keen to sign Brest left-back Bradley Locko to strengthen their defensive unit after conceding a club-record 63 goals in the Premier League. The 22-year-old Frenchman has impressed in the French Ligue 1 this season and has caught the eye of multiple sides.

Locko joined Brest in 2023 and has become one of the most highly-rated full-backs in French football, earning a place in the league's Team of the Year. The youngster is expected to cost around £25 million and will be signed to provide competition for Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

GiveMeSport reports that Chelsea will move for the Frenchman in the coming weeks, as they look to beat their rivals to the left-back. Manchester United and West Ham United have also been linked with the defender, who made 35 appearances across all competitions this season.