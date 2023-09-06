Chelsea ready to offer new contract to 21-year-old player they wanted to sell in the summer - Reports 

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now willing to offer a new long-term contract to Ian Maatsen after wanting to sell him to Burnley on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea signed Maatsen from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 when he was just 16. The Netherlands U21 international is a versatile left-back, who can be deployed as a winger as well.

He made his debut for the Blues' senior side in September 2019 in a 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. He was sent on loan over the next three years to Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, and Burnley, respectively.

Ian Maatsen impressed at Burnley last season, winning the EFL Championship under Vincent Kompany. The 21-year-old made 42 appearances and scored four goals for the Clarets. He was subsequently named in the Championship Team of the Season for his efforts.

Mauricio Pochettino recalled the Dutchman ahead of the 2023-24 season. But the club surprisingly attempted to sell him to Burnley for £31 million on September 1. The transfer eventually fell through after Maatsen rejected the proposal.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted on the matter:

"Chelsea want Ian Maatsen to sign new long term deal — this was also issue on Deadline Day as #CFC agreed on £31m package with Burnley due to contract situation… but Maatsen rejected. Future now depends on contract; new deal or solution to be found on the market in 2024."

Maatsen's contract is set to expire next summer. The left-back is currently earning £11,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson suggests Enzo Fernandez may quit Chelsea if they don't get back on track

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson recently warned Chelsea that Enzo Fernandez may quit the club if the Blues fail to get back on track. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently languishing at 12th in the table with a win, a draw and two defeats this term.

Fernandez was signed in January for a whopping £106.7 million in an attempt to bolster the Blues' midfield. While he has shown glimpses of greatness, Chelsea have largely struggled for consistency, finishing 12th in the standings last season.

They are yet to find their rhythm this season despite splurging over €400 million on transfers this summer. While Merson believes Pochettino can change the club's fortunes, he also suggested Fernandez may consider jumping ship if the club's downward spiral continues.

He said (via Daily Express):

Mauricio Pochettino will get it right because he’s a good manager, but it’s going to be hard. If they get in the top four then they will be pulling up trees. They’ve bought too many players that are the same. Enzo Fernandez is different class - a cut above the rest. But how long will he stand for this?"

Fernandez is currently on an eight-and-a-half-year contract that is valid until 2031.