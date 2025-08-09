Chelsea ready to pay €50 million for 26-year-old centre-back identified as injury replacement for Levi Colwill: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Ronaldo Araujo. They are looking to replace Levi Colwill, who has suffered an ACL injury.

Centre-back Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury during a training session earlier this week. He has undergone surgery and will miss most of the 2025-26 season. Hence, the Blues are now in the market for a replacement.

As per Football Espana, Chelsea are looking to sign Araujo to replace Colwill. They are preparing a €50 million bid for the Uruguayan defender. They believe Barcelona will accept it due to their financial constraints. However, Araujo is keen on staying with the Blaugrana. He said earlier this week (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m very happy in Barcelona. They haven’t seen the best Ronald yet, and he’s the one who’s going to come in the coming years. This year I’m very motivated. Mentally, I have a lot of confidence, which I lost a bit of last year with the injury.”

Araujo joined Barcelona from Boston River in 2018 and has made 175 senior appearances for them. His contract with the Blaugrana expires in 2031. Inigo Martinez has joined Al-Nassr from Barca this summer, which could make it even harder for Chelsea to sign Araujo.

Enzo Maresca on whether Chelsea will sign a new defender to replace Levi Colwill

The Blues have signed Jorrel Hato from Ajax this summer. However, with Levi Colwill suffering an ACL injury, there is speculation that they might sign another defender. When asked if Chelsea will sign a replacement for Colwill, Enzo Maresca said (via Metro):

"It’s a priority for me, yes, because Levi is a fantastic player. What we achieved last season is because of him also. I love him, I’m going to miss him. We are trying also to find different solutions."

When pressed further, he added:

"It depends - we will wait and see."

Colwill came through Chelsea's academy and has had loan spells at Huddersfield and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has made 75 senior appearances for the Blues and also contributed three goals and three assists. He helped Enzo Maresca's side keep 11 clean sheets in the Premier League last season as they finished fourth.

The west London side, meanwhile, have also been linked with a potential move for Marc Guehi. However, they will have to compete with Liverpool for his signature, with his contract at Crystal Palace expiring next summer.

