Chelsea ready to pay £58 million to sign Robert Sanchez replacement - Reports

Chelsea are ready to pay £58 million to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on transfer deadline day, according to BILD. The Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez, who has struggled to convince this campaign.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca has opted to field Sanchez exclusively in the Premier League this season but the Spaniard has been prone to error so far. The London giants have won just one of their last seven games in the league and are sixth in the league table after 23 games.

Chelsea are looking to invest in the squad on the final day of the winter transfer window. One area that the Blues are keen to reinforce is the goalkeeping position.

Sanchez was culpable for Erling Haaland's goal in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last month. The 27-year-old has let in 27 goals in 21 games in the league so far, managing just four clean sheets.

The London giants have now identified Kobel as an upgrade on Sanchez. The Swiss custodian has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay a premium fee for the 27-year-old, which the Bundesliga club could be tempted to accept. However, the proposal may have come too late in the transfer window.

Dortmund recently signed Diant Ramaj from Ajax but have already loaned him to Copenhagen. As such, they are unlikely to let Kobel leave on Monday. However, a move could materialize in the summer, given that the Bundesliga club have struggled this campaign and are unlikely to play in the Champions League next season.

When are Chelsea back in action?

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League on Monday, February 3, when they face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca could be tempted to hand Filip Jorgensen a rare chance between the sticks at the game, amid Sanchez's poor form.

The Danish goalkeeper joined the Blues last summer from Villarreal but has operated mostly in domestic cup games and the Europa League. Jorgensen has just two appearances in the Premier League for the London giants this season. In total, the 22-year-old has registered five clean sheets in 22 games for Chelsea.

The Blues may have another readymade Sanchez replacement on their books. Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic joined the London giants in the summer of 2023 and is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

