Chelsea ready to put 9 players up for sale in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning another squad overhaul this summer. The Blues are looking to reduce their squad numbers and sell off players who are not a part of their future.

As per a report in BBC Sport, as many as nine players have been put up for sale by Chelsea. Enzo Maresca has made a list of players he no longer trusts to be a part of his plans at the club and has sanctioned the sales.

Raheem Sterling is the first name on the list, and the decision was made last summer. He was loaned out to Arsenal, but the Englishman failed to make an impact at the Emirates. Axel Disasi was also loaned out in the middle of the 2024-25 season, and he did well at Aston Villa. The former AS Monaco star is also up for sale, with the Villa Park side ready to sign him permanently.

Djordje Petrovic impressed on loan at Strasbourg but has been left out of the FIFA Club World Cup squad. The goalkeeper is looking for a new club as he wants to be a guaranteed starter, which Chelsea are refusing to offer. Armando Broja has had injury issues, and his loan spell at Everton was spoiled. The striker is looking to leave and restart his career, and is another name on the transfer list.

João Félix joined last summer from Atlético Madrid but failed to make it to Maresca's starting XI. He joined AC Milan on loan in January, but the San Siro side have given up on their opportunity to sign him permanently. Benfica are reported to be the club interested in signing him.

Renato Veiga is on the same trajectory as Felix, having joined last summer and then forcing a loan move in January. He, too, has been left out of the Club World Cup squad and is not happy with the decision.

Ben Chilwell played just 45 minutes under Maresca last season before he was loaned out in January. He went to Crystal Palace and is now looking for a new club as he is not a part of Chelsea's future.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu also went out on loan and impressed, but have no future at the club, and Maresca has green-lighted their sale.

Enzo Maresca spoke about Chelsea transfer plans

Enzo Maresca confirmed that Chelsea's transfer plans changed after they qualified for the UEFA Champions League. However, he was reluctant to think about the future as they had another important game when he was quizzed about it - the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

He said via ChelseaNews:

"Now, I'm not thinking about next summer, to be honest. Today is a day that we have to be happy because we brought this club where this club has to be in the most important European competition. And we did today and this is the most important day for them. Now from tomorrow we start to prepare for Wednesday final and then we have days to see for next season."

"People judge us because of the results. [If] were not able to win the game today, probably all of you judge this season a disaster. But it was not a disaster…. From January on, we played many good games. Some of you [journalists] said that from January, we didn't play so many good games. But I think from January, we played many good games. And today we achieved an important target for this club. And we are happy."

Chelsea won the Conference League and are now heading to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup. They have already signed Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr, and Dario Essugo this summer.

