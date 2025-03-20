Chelsea ready to sell 11 players including Renato Veiga to fund big signing: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell as many as 11 players in the summer to fund their search for a striker. The Blues have decided to go big on a forward this summer, but need to let go of a few players to create space and free up the wage bill.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Enzo Maresca's squad is unlikely to be affected despite the club's decision to sell 11 players. They are looking to offload most of their loanees in the summer, with Trevoh Chalobah only player currently in the squad who could be shown the door.

Chalobah was recalled from his Crystal Palace loan in the January window, but is now set to be heading the transfer list this summer. The club reportedly tried to offload him last summer as well, but didn't get a high enough bid.

Renato Viega and Joao Felix, sent on loan to Serie A since January, are also expected to depart despite only joining the club in the summer of 2024. Juventus signed the Portuguese defender for the rest of the season, while Felix joined AC Milan. However, the San Siro side are said to be unwilling to sign him permanently.

Raheem Sterling, who moved to Arsenal for a season-long loan, is also set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. Ben Chilwell joined Crystal Palace in January, and his loan move could be made permanent in the summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Axel Disasi are on loan at Bournemouth and Aston Villa, respectively, and the two Premier League sides are open to keeping them on a permanent deal. David Datro Fofana was recalled from his loan due to an injury and will be allowed to leave the club in the summer.

Carney Chukwuemeka has had injury issues at Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, and the Englishman may have to look for a new home in the summer. Armando Broja has had the same issue at Everton, and the striker will also be allowed to leave. Deivid Washington joined Santos on loan along with Neymar in the winter window and he will be leaving on a permanent deal as well.

John Terry urges Chelsea to keep faith in Enzo Maresca

John Terry spoke to the Evening Standard this week and urged Chelsea to keep faith in manager Enzo Maresca. He believes the manager is doing well and the club need to sign the right players this summer.

He said:

“They’ve got to back him. They’ve got to strengthen the squad. That sounds quite bizarre because we’ve invested quite heavily in the football club. But, naturally, not all of those players take off and deliver what you expect. I’m sure we’ll dip back in the market and that will be supported by the owners, for sure.”

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are trying to get back into the UEFA Champions League next season.

