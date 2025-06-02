Chelsea ready to sell 14 players including Noni Madueke as Blues ramp up preparations for Champions League return: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly put 14 players on sale for the summer as they look to revamp their squad. Noni Madueke, who has featured heavily under Enzo Maresca, is the leading name on the list, along with Robert Sanchez.

Ad

As per a report in The Guardian, Maresca and Chelsea are looking to trim the squad and make space for new signings this summer. They believe that the best way forward is to sell players, including some top names.

Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, the two main goalkeepers for the Blues over the last two seasons, are part of the 14-man transfer list. Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and are willing to sell both players if they get good offers.

Ad

Trending

Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, and Axel Disasi were loaned out in January and are not part of the club's future plans. The defensive trio are expected to part ways despite the Portuguese star only joining from FC Basel last summer.

Wesley Fofana’s injury issues have resulted in him being put on the transfer list amid reported interest from Marseille. Trevoh Chalobah, who was recalled from his loan in January as defensive cover, is also listed despite his impressive performances since returning.

Ad

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another 2024 summer signing who is on the list, along with Lesley Ugochukwu. Carney Chukwuemeka was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, and the Bundesliga side have an option to sign him permanently for €35 million.

Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix have not managed to do well under Enzo Maresca and pushed for a loan move in January. While the Portuguese star got his wish and joined AC Milan, the Frenchman had to stay but failed to win his place in the starting XI.

Ad

Noni Madueke is a surprise name mentioned by The Guardian, as he featured for Maresca on both flanks this season and impressed. Nicolas Jackson is the final name on the list, and he could be sold if the Blues sign two strikers this summer amid links with Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike.

Enzo Maresca on 'different' transfer plan for Chelsea

Enzo Maresca claimed earlier this season that Chelsea were planning a different approach to the transfer window. He stated that targets would change based on where they finished in the league.

Ad

He said (via the Standard):

“Absolutely, yes. Today, football is not like five or ten years ago when the rules were different. Today’s rules, you have to be careful how much you spend because you can be banned [from competitions] or not in the right place. It will be a completely different kind of target if we finish in the Champions League or not.”

The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season. They also won the UEFA Conference League by beating Real Betis in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More