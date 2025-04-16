Chelsea ready to sell 23 players this summer to rebuild squad - Reports

Chelsea are looking to sell up to 23 first-team players to fund a squad rebuild in the summer, as per reports. The Blues appear still to be missing a few key pieces despite spending very heavily in recent years, and the club will look to recruit new players in the summer.

Fichajes.net reports that Enzo Maresca's side are looking to raise at least £500 million from the sales of a number of stars in the summer. The report named players presently at the club, as well as a good number of their loan stars, all of whom are part of their expensively-assembled roster.

The likes of Mike Penders, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Caleb Wiley, Lesley Ugochukwu, Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Joao Felix were on the list. Academy graduates Bashir Humphreys and Alfie Gilchrist, both on loan in the Championship, were also listed, as were Deivid Washington, Armando Broja and Raheem Sterling.

From the players currently with the squad, the injured Wesley Fofana was included, as well as wide forwards Mykhailo Mudryk and Jadon Sancho. Several other players are also likely to attract interest from around Europe, and the club will be willing to listen to offers for them.

Chelsea remain firmly in the race for a UEFA Champions League place next season, and are favourites for the Europa Conference League title. The Blues plan on signing an expert goalscorer and another forward or two in the summer, and will be sure to do so and strengthen their squad.

Chelsea hand teenage sensation new contract

Chelsea have handed a new contract to academy star Ishe Samuels-Smith after an impressive spell with the development squad. The 18-year-old remains contracted to the club until 2031 as he appears primed to break into the first-team next season.

Samuels-Smith joined the club from Everton in the summer of 2023 and has represented the Blues at U-18 and U-21 level. The youngster has captained the club's U-21 side on eight occasions this season, and has made a senior matchday squad twice.

Maresca handed the likes of Shumaira Mheuka, Kiano Dyer, Genesis Antwi, Ato Ampah, Sam Rak-Sakyi, and Harrison Murray-Campbell their debuts this season. Samuels-Smith did not get the chance as he was ineligible to feature as a youth player in the Europa Conference League, and was not a first-team player.

A left-back capable of playing at centre-back, Samuels-Smith has shown the technical and physical development required for senior football. The youngster will hope to emulate the likes of Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George in becoming a first-team regular for Chelsea next season.

