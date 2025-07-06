Chelsea ready to sell star player to Manchester United for £35 million: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly informed Manchester United that it would cost them £35 million to sign Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to the Daily Mirror. After signing Matheus Cunha earlier this summer, the Red Devils are aiming to further bolster their attack, with Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbeumo, and Nkunku on their shortlist.

The Blues signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal in the summer of 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £52 million. However, the 27-year-old has struggled to impress to date, recording 18 goals and five assists in 60 appearances across all competitions.

The France international reportedly wants to leave Chelsea this summer, having grown increasingly frustrated with his role under Enzo Maresca. He is also expected to fall further down the pecking order after the Blues signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap earlier this summer to support Nicolas Jackson in attack.

Moreover, Chelsea will be aiming to sell Nkunku and other fringe stars this summer to balance their books. They were recently hit with a colossal £78.5 million fine by UEFA for breaching spending rules. Fortunately for them, £51 million of the total fine is currently suspended.

While it remains to be seen if Manchester United opt to pursue Christopher Nkunku, the Frenchman could prove to be a more affordable option amid their financial woes.

Chelsea willing to pay up to £60 million to sign Manchester United outcast: Reports

According to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell (h/t TEAMtalk), Chelsea have recently held discussions with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho this summer. The Blues are reportedly willing to pay between £55 and £60 million to sign the Argentine. However, Enzo Maresca allegedly wants assurances that Garnacho's personality would suit his dressing room before any bid is launched.

Alejandro Garnacho once appeared to be the future of Manchester United's attack, winning the FIFA Puskas Award in 2024. Despite helping the Red Devils reach the UEFA Europa League final, Ruben Amorim opted to bench the 20-year-old, much to his chagrin. This led to Garnacho publicly questioning Amorim's decision after they lost the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Since then, Amorim has reportedly removed Garnacho from his first-team squad and informed him to find a new club, along with other stars like Marcus Rashford and Antony. Chelsea are interested in signing the Argentine international as they believe he still has world-class potential.

Garnacho has garnered 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, helping them win two trophies to date.

