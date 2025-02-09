Chelsea ready to sign MLS star as Mykhailo Mudryk replacement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Major League Soccer (MLS) star Dylan Thomas as a replacement for Mykhailo Mudryk. The 16-year-old right-winger joined New York City FC Academy from Barça Residency Academy USA in August last year.

Mudryk was handed a provisional suspension by the Football Association after failing a drugs test back in December 2024. He has since missed 11 matches for Chelsea. Prior to the ban, the 24-year-old was sidelined for four matches due to illness. He has started in nine out of the 15 appearances he has made for the Blues this campaign, registering three goals and five assists.

While Enzo Maresca has Jadon Sancho and Tyrique George in the squad to cover for Mudryk in the left wing, Chelsea have eyes on Dylan Thomas for a potential transfer, according to Fichajes.net.

Chelsea's reported interest in Dylan Thomas comes as no surprise, considering that the Blues have been making additions of young talents to the squad. The American star has turned heads with his performances and has been considered by many as one of the most promising emerging talents.

The report by Fichajes.net suggested that Chelsea are ready to offer €25 million in order to acquire Dylan Thomas' signature. This potential signing can turn out to be a great future investment for the Blues while also giving the young talent a chance to flourish in a more competitive environment.

Chelsea and Mykhailo Mudryk on the player's ban by FA after failing drug test

Back in December 2024, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk received a ban from the Football Association after he tested positive for the prohibited substance meldonium, as per Sky Sports. The Ukrainian star can face a potential suspension of up to four years under FA regulations.

The Blues released an official statement addressing Mudryk's situation where they mentioned being supportive of the player while cooperating with the Football Association.

The statement read:

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test. Both the club and Mykhailo fully support The FA's testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested."

"Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding. The club will not be commenting any further," it added.

Mudryk, meanwhile, also gave out a statement confirming that he has not voluntarily violated any rule and hopes to return to the pitch soon. The 24-year-old wrote:

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."

Mykhailo Mudryk, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from his boyhood club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, has registered 10 goals and nine assists in 73 appearances across competitions. His contract with the Blues is valid until the summer of 2031.

