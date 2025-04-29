Chelsea ready to spend £90 million in double swoop for Premier League duo in summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea's plan is to spend £90 million for a double deal for two Premier League players in the summer transfer window. According to Teamtalk (via CaughtOffside), the funds will go towards signing Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

Blues manager Enzo Maresca wants to address the gaps in his defense, and the two defenders are considered strong enough to firm up the backline for next season. It's hardly shocking that they're chasing Huijsen, whose breakout season with the Cherries has brought him to the attention of several European clubs.

Chelsea have a youth-related recruitment scheme with a strong will to chase young players who can fairly easily slot into the first team. Dean Huijsen fits into this scheme, and the Blues rate him as an important signing as they look to activate his £50 million release clause.

On the other hand, Marc Guehi left Stamford Bridge in 2021 to join Crystal Palace, with whom he has racked up 152 matches while rising to captaincy. The performances of the 24-year-old in the Eagles have thrown him back on the radar of the Blues, who want to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

His contract runs until 2026 and gives the Palace management an ultimatum to either cash in this summer or potentially lose him for free next year. They could try persuading him to sign another deal, but Chelsea are prepared to fork out close to £40 million for Guehi.

Chelsea could show defender Wesley Fofana the door this summer

Chelsea could show Wesley Fofana the door this summer, especially as interest abounds from French outfit Marseille. The 24-year-old has struggled with a challenging stint at Stamford Bridge since he joined in 2022, as regular injuries have hampered his playing time.

He racked up 34 appearances spanning three years, a number that shows just how badly these injuries have affected him. His transfer contract runs until 2029, implying Chelsea might look to put him on the market this summer.

According to Footmercato (via GOAL), Marseille have targeted the defender as they see Fofana as a great addition to their team. Their courting of him has not been surprising. Fofana grew in the Saint-Etienne academy in France, snagging a first-team slot and playing 30 matches before his transfer to Leicester City.

Given his injurious conditions, Chelsea is willing to rid themselves of him, whether on a permanent basis or by loaning him out for a year.

