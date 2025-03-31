Chelsea ready to table €40m offer for Manchester United target as Enzo Maresca looks to bolster key squad area: Reports 

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Manchester United target Mike Maignan this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Milan Live). The French goalkeeper will enter the final year of his contract with AC Milan this summer and hasn't agreed to a renewal yet.

Maignan has been outstanding for the Rossoneri in recent seasons and is among the finest goalkeepers in Europe. This season, the 29-year-old has registered 11 clean sheets from 42 games across competitions.

His efforts have already caused a stir in the Premier League. Chelsea are looking for a new custodian amid Robert Sanchez's struggles. The Spaniard's error-prone displays have prompted the Blues to turn to the market.

Although the London giants have Filip Jorgensen in their ranks, Enzo Maresca is looking for a permanent solution for the position and has zeroed in on Maignan. Chelsea are apparently willing to offer €40m to prise the Frenchman away from San Siro.

Milan Live have previously reported that Manchester United are already in the race for Maignan. Andre Onana has endured a mixed time since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 and has failed to instill confidence among the coaching staff.

The Red Devils have let in 40 goals in 29 games in the Premier League this season. Manchester United have identified the position as one that needs urgent attention this summer, and apparently want Maignan for the job.

Are Chelsea and Manchester United battling for a Premier League full-back?

Mike Maignan

Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to The Sun. The report adds that Liverpool are also in the race, and remain confident of securing the 21-year-old's services.

Kerkez has been in tremendous form for the Cherries this season, registering two goals and six assists from 32 games across competitions. The Red Devils want more cover in the left-back position, despite signing Patrick Dorgu in January.

Luke Shaw's injury woes have failed to subside, while Tyrell Malacia has already left on loan. The Dutchman is expected to leave permanently at the end of the season, and Manchester United are eyeing Kerkez to add more cover in the position.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking to strengthen the left-back position after a mixed campaign so far. Finally, Liverpool have apparently identified the Hungarian as the perfect long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson, who has shown signs of regression this season.

