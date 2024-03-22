Chelsea readying offer to sign player linked with summer move to Real Madrid - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea are readying an offer to sign Real Madrid-linked AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer.

Thibaut Courtois has suffered consecutive injuries this season, restricting the Belgian goalkeeper to only one game for Los Blancos this term. After picking up an ACL blow at the start of the season, he is now nursing a meniscus injury on his other knee.

Courtois' persistent injury issues have forced Los Blancos to look for other alternatives despite having Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin in their ranks. Kepa, however, is on loan at the club and is expected to return to parent club Chelsea this summer. The Madrid giants have reportedly identified France number one Maignan as an option.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic in their ranks. Sanchez has been Mauricio Pochettino's first choice for most of the season, barring injuries. The Spaniard, however, has often been questioned for his lackluster performances.

The Blues are reportedly looking to add depth to their squad for the 2024-25 season and Maignan has emerged as a target. The 28-year-old, though, is reportedly in talks with AC Milan over extending his current deal until 2028, which would spike his market value.

Maignan has made 37 appearances for the Rossoneri this season, keeping 14 clean sheets. According to Transfermarkt, he currently has an estimated market value of €40 million.

Real Madrid-bound Endrick's agent reveals why Chelsea missed out on signing the youngster

Endrick is set to join Real Madrid at the start of next season. Los Merengues struck a deal with Palmeiras for the Brazilian prodigy in 2022, agreeing to pay a reported €60 million: €35 million upfront and €25 million in add-ons.

The Blues were also linked with a move for Endrick before Los Blancos swooped in. The youngster's agent Federico Pena has now revealed why the Stamford Bridge club missed out on the youngster, telling The Telegraph (via GOAL):

"I think Real decided they were never going to miss another talent like Vinicius or Endrick after Neymar moved to Barcelona."

He added:

"Maybe there's a lesson for Chelsea because they were in front at the start. The boy's parents visited Cobham and were impressed. But Chelsea were worried about the fee and then when Real came in and were prepared to pay what Palmeiras wanted, it became almost impossible for them."

Endrick, 17, has scored once and has provided one assist in six appearances this season. Real Madrid fans are excited about the highly touted prospect's arrival at the club.