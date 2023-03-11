Chelsea and Real Madrid target offered stunning new contract by current club - Reports

Newcastle United are trying to secure the future of Bruno Guimaraes, who has caught the attention of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and several other European juggernauts. The Mapgies have no intention of letting him go, and they have offered him an impressive contract to make him the centerpiece of their sporting project.

This is according to Fichajes, who claim that despite top European teams chasing the 25-year-old Brazilian, the Magpies have no intentions of selling him. Real Madrid, in particular, view him as a fallback option if they are unable to land their primary target, Jude Bellingham. Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking to improve their depth in midfield.

But the Magpies are determined to fend off interest from these clubs by presenting Guimaraes with a new contract, one that takes into account his current deal expiring in 2026. And according to respected journalist Nicolo Schira (via Fichajes), negotiations are underway, with details of the potential offer now emerging.

These sources indicate that Newcastle will offer Guimaraes a contract worth between €7 and €8 million per year, which will run until the summer of 2028. The figures speak to the club's ambitions as they look to build a team capable of competing at the highest level.

For his part, Guimaraes is said to be happy at the club and believes that the project has the potential to achieve great things. With negotiations ongoing, it seems likely that he will remain at Newcastle and become a key figure in their push for success.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard interested in staying at the Santiago Bernabeu amidst rumors regarding a Chelsea return

Reports have emerged suggesting that Eden Hazard has made a decision on his future at Real Madrid. The Belgian international, who left Chelsea for the Spanish capital in a €100million deal in 2019, has struggled with injuries during his nearly four-year stint at Los Blancos.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to his former club but it appears that Hazard has other plans. The Athletic (via Football London) has revealed that the winger intends to stay with Madrid until his contract runs out in 2024. This decision has come as a surprise to many, especially given Madrid's attempts to offload the player since the summer of 2021.

Despite this, Hazard is said to have a number of reasons for wanting to remain at the club. Firstly, he is the highest-paid player in Real Madrid and is reportedly unwilling to give up his lucrative salary until the end of his contract. Additionally, personal reasons have influenced his decision, including his family settling down well in the Spanish capital.

Whatever the reason, it seems that Chelsea won't be seeing their former star for the foreseeable future.

